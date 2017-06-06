user icon
F1Teams 2019 - Van Amersfoort Racing

NL Van Amersfoort Racing

  • Team name Van Amersfoort Racing
  • Base Huizen, Netherlands
  • Team principal -
  • Technical manager -
  • Chassis -
  • Engine -
  • Founding date Jan 1 1975
  • Podiums -
  • Wereldkampioen -
  • Pole positions -
  • Fastest race laps -

Latest news

  • Beckmann leaves Van Amersfoort
    F3: Beckmann leaves Van Amersfoort

    Van Amersfoort has confirmed the departure of David Beckmann from the team. The 17-year-old joined the Dutch team for the 2017 Formula 3 European Championship. Beckmann made his...

    06 Jun 2017 17:08
  • Eriksson wins race 2 at Monza
    F3: Eriksson wins race 2 at Monza

    Joel Eriksson dominated the second race at Monza in the FIA Formula 3 championship, leading from pole position to take his second victory of the season.   McLaren you...

    30 Apr 2017 11:39
  • 2017 entry list confirmed
    F3: 2017 entry list confirmed

    The official entry list for 2017 FIA Formula 3 championship has been launched with the five teams entering four cars, the maximum permitted by the regulations. Stefano Domenica...

    20 Mar 2017 18:39
  • Harrison Newey to race again with Van Amersfoort
    F3: Harrison Newey to race again with Van Amersfoort

    Harrison Newey has been confirmed by Van Amersfoort as their fourth driver for the 2017 season. The 18 year old will team up with David Beckmann, Pedro Piquet and Joey Maws...

    28 Feb 2017 15:21
  • Joey Mawson gets drive with Van Amersfoort
    F3: Joey Mawson gets drive with Van Amersfoort

    Joey Mawson has revealed that he will be sticking with Dutch team Van Amersfoort for 2017, graduating from Formula 4 to the highly competitive FIA Formula 3 European Championshi...

    21 Feb 2017 14:22
  • Pedro Piquet retained by Van Amersfoort
    F3: Pedro Piquet retained by Van Amersfoort

    Pedro Piquet has been confirmed at Van Amersfoort Racing for the 2017 season, where he will compete in his second season of the FIA Formula Three European Championship. Piquet,...

    15 Feb 2017 08:06
  • Van Amersfoort Racing denies signing Adrian Newey
    Van Amersfoort Racing denies signing Adrian Newey

    A Formula 3 outfit has rejected reports that Adrian Newey, perhaps the most famous designer in F1 history, has signed up for 2016. Apparently disillusioned with the restrictive ...

    24 Nov 2015 12:05
  • Newey's son joins Mick Schumacher in German F4

    Mick Schumacher will have a teammate with another famous surname in the German formula 4 series this year. Recently, it was announced that 15-year-old Mick, whose dad is the leg...

    11 Mar 2015 16:25
  • Lorandi to follow the same path as Verstappen
    F3: Lorandi to follow the same path as Verstappen

    Like it did with Max Verstappen in 2014, Van Amersfoort Racing is relying on a talented go-kart graduate this year as well: Italian Alessio Lorandi, only 16 years old, will be c...

    21 Jan 2015 10:11
  • Red Bull announces Max Verstappen
    Red Bull announces Max Verstappen

    Dutchman Max Verstappen has been announced by Red Bull as part of their Junior Team. After speculation last week about the 16-year old signing for Mercedes or Red Bull, the fina...

    12 Aug 2014 17:03

History Van Amersfoort Racing

