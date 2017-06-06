Aug 17 2018Album
Van Amersfoort has confirmed the departure of David Beckmann from the team. The 17-year-old joined the Dutch team for the 2017 Formula 3 European Championship. Beckmann made his...
Joel Eriksson dominated the second race at Monza in the FIA Formula 3 championship, leading from pole position to take his second victory of the season. McLaren you...
The official entry list for 2017 FIA Formula 3 championship has been launched with the five teams entering four cars, the maximum permitted by the regulations. Stefano Domenica...
Harrison Newey has been confirmed by Van Amersfoort as their fourth driver for the 2017 season. The 18 year old will team up with David Beckmann, Pedro Piquet and Joey Maws...
Joey Mawson has revealed that he will be sticking with Dutch team Van Amersfoort for 2017, graduating from Formula 4 to the highly competitive FIA Formula 3 European Championshi...
Pedro Piquet has been confirmed at Van Amersfoort Racing for the 2017 season, where he will compete in his second season of the FIA Formula Three European Championship. Piquet,...
A Formula 3 outfit has rejected reports that Adrian Newey, perhaps the most famous designer in F1 history, has signed up for 2016. Apparently disillusioned with the restrictive ...
Mick Schumacher will have a teammate with another famous surname in the German formula 4 series this year. Recently, it was announced that 15-year-old Mick, whose dad is the leg...
Like it did with Max Verstappen in 2014, Van Amersfoort Racing is relying on a talented go-kart graduate this year as well: Italian Alessio Lorandi, only 16 years old, will be c...
Dutchman Max Verstappen has been announced by Red Bull as part of their Junior Team. After speculation last week about the 16-year old signing for Mercedes or Red Bull, the fina...
