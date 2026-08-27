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What went wrong with Antonelli's car at Zandvoort?

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What went wrong with Antonelli's car at Zandvoort?

Mercedes have opened an investigation into the unexplained performance drop that cost Andrea Kimi Antonelli victory at the Dutch Grand Prix. The championship leader controlled much of the race at Zandvoort but suffered a progressive decline in pace that allowed Lando Norris to overtake him and win by 11.5 seconds. The German team admits it has no immediate explanation for the W17's deterioration, raising concerns just as Antonelli faces a grid penalty at his home race in Monza.

Antonelli had looked set to extend his championship lead with a commanding drive on Sunday. The young Italian led for much of the grand prix but was powerless to resist Norris once the McLaren driver closed in during the final stint. Norris completed the pass around the outside and pulled clear to claim McLaren's second consecutive victory, trimming Antonelli's advantage to 83 points with the season entering its decisive phase.

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After the race, Antonelli reported that his Mercedes' balance had worsened throughout the afternoon. Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes' trackside engineering director, confirmed the team is now combing through the data to understand what happened. "We are currently trying to figure out exactly what happened with Kimi's pace during his third stint," Shovlin said in Mercedes' post-race debrief. "After the race he told us the balance became progressively more difficult as the race went on."

Mystery oversteer compounds with each tyre set

The pattern of decline proved particularly puzzling. Each time Antonelli fitted a fresh set of tyres, the handling imbalance grew more severe rather than resetting. Mercedes made no setup changes during the race that could account for the shift, leaving engineers scrambling for answers. "With every new set of tyres, he experienced a bit more oversteer," Shovlin explained. "We are trying to understand where that came from. We changed nothing on the car or the aerodynamic balance that would explain this, so we are diving deep into the data to find the cause. It is important we solve this before the next race."

The inability to diagnose the problem in real time underscores how fine the margins have become at the front of the field. Mercedes remain locked in a development race with McLaren and Red Bull, waiting for a major upgrade package to arrive while extracting every available tenth from the current specification. Shovlin acknowledged the challenge. "The gaps are incredibly small at the moment. We are still waiting for our big update and that should help us, but until then it will remain a fight," he said. "It was great that even without the fastest car we still scored more points than any other team."

Grid penalty looms for Monza as Norris closes in

Mercedes salvaged a strong weekend despite Antonelli's Sunday setback. George Russell won Saturday's sprint race, and both drivers stood on the podium after the grand prix. Yet the Zandvoort mystery arrives at an awkward moment for Antonelli, who will start from the back of the grid at Monza this weekend due to a power unit penalty. Norris, meanwhile, carries momentum from back-to-back wins in Hungary and the Netherlands, and has reduced what was once a commanding championship gap to 83 points.

Shovlin struck a defiant tone ahead of the Italian Grand Prix. "We are looking forward to Monza, even though we face plenty of challenges there. Kimi will take a power unit penalty, but hopefully we can get the maximum out of the car and stay in the fight at the front," he said. "We will do everything to hold on to our lead in both championships."

Whether Mercedes can solve Antonelli's balance riddle before Friday practice in Italy may determine how much damage limitation is possible at a circuit where overtaking opportunities are plentiful but track position remains critical. The team's ability to diagnose and fix an issue it cannot yet explain will be tested under the most intense scrutiny of Antonelli's debut season.

F1 News Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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13 - Mar 15
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Driver profile

IT Andrea Kimi Antonelli 12
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 392
  • Podiums 13
  • Grand Prix 36
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Aug 25 2006 (20)
  • Place of b. Bologna, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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