F1 to stream the 2016 Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday

  • Published on 20 Jun 2020 12:48
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

As the 2020 Formula 1 season inches closer, F1 has announced the latest race it will stream for the entertainment of fans.

On Saturday, the 2016 Austrian Gand Prix, which proved to be one of the defining races of the Lewis Hamilton/Nico Rosberg rivalry,  will be free to watch online

Heading into the race, which was the ninth round of the championship, Rosberg held a 24 lead in the drivers' championship over Hamilton.

Tension had reached a peak point within Mercedes as only weeks before, both Hamilton and Rosberg crashed out on the opening lap of the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix.

Eager to cut into Rosberg's championship lead, Hamilton stormed to pole position on Saturday, while a gearbox penalty forced Rosberg to start from sixth.

Mixed weather conditions saw a flurry of improvements towards the end of qualifying, with Nico Hulkenberg securing his second front-row start ahead of Sebastian Vettel and Jenson Button.

However, Vettel too had a grid penalty, meaning Button was promoted to the second row for McLaren alongside Kimi Raikkonen.

The stream will go live on F1's YouTube channel at 15:00 BST. 

Trending news

  • Dert38

    Posts: 262

    hamilton couldn't take defeat that nico's pace was way better and makes vettel move. retards not attentive enough, they have way more important things like enjoying their retardness.

    • + 0
    • Jun 20 2020 - 16:21

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,945
  • Podiums 81
  • Grand Prix 102
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (35)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

