David Coulthard believes Lewis Hamilton is back to his best and capable of mounting a serious challenge for an eighth world championship. The former Red Bull driver says Hamilton's first Ferrari victory in Barcelona last weekend has answered lingering questions about whether the seven-time champion still belongs at the front, and points to Max Verstappen's 2025 recovery as proof that significant championship deficits can be overturned.

Hamilton capitalised on an aggressive three-stop strategy and a late Virtual Safety Car period to hold off both Mercedes drivers and claim his maiden win for the Italian team. The victory moved him to second in the championship standings and reduced Ferrari's deficit to Mercedes in the constructors' race, shifting the narrative around a season that began with uncertainty over Hamilton's form.

Coulthard admits he harboured doubts about Hamilton's level in recent years, particularly during a prolonged difficult spell at Mercedes. "I feel admiration, but also relief," he said. "It's never comfortable to have to question the abilities of someone like Lewis. He has set the bar so high during his career that his weaker period stood out all the more."

From doubt to conviction

By the middle of last season, Coulthard says, it appeared the best version of Hamilton might be gone for good. The Briton struggled for form and openly questioned himself, raising concerns among observers that his powers were waning. Barcelona answered those concerns in emphatic fashion.

"What we're seeing now is the best Lewis Hamilton again," Coulthard said. "He started the season strongly and confirmed that in Barcelona in impressive style." The Scot describes the performance as world-class, highlighting not just the result but the manner in which Hamilton executed a complex strategy under pressure.

Mercedes reliability concerns open the door

Hamilton now sits second in the championship behind Kimi Antonelli, but Coulthard argues the gap is far from insurmountable. Mercedes, the early-season pace-setter, has begun to show reliability issues that could grow more pronounced as the calendar progresses. Ferrari, by contrast, has delivered consistent performance, and Hamilton has rediscovered the confidence that defined his earlier title campaigns.

"He's second in the championship and Mercedes are struggling with reliability," Coulthard said. "Those concerns will only grow as the season goes on. It's logical to think Lewis will get involved in the fight for the world title." The implication is clear: if Mercedes falters, Hamilton and Ferrari are positioned to capitalise.

The Verstappen precedent

Coulthard draws a direct comparison to Verstappen's 2025 campaign, when the Dutchman overturned a significant points deficit to claim his fourth consecutive championship. The parallel is deliberate. If Verstappen could claw back a large gap, why not Hamilton?

"Max made a huge comeback last year," Coulthard said. "Why couldn't Lewis do the same? His whole career feels like a Hollywood script. And he's got his confidence completely back since the start of this season." The reference to Hollywood is not accidental. Hamilton's career has been defined by dramatic late-season surges, title deciders, and improbable recoveries. An eighth title with Ferrari, in his first season with the team, would fit the pattern.

Coulthard's assessment matters because it reflects a broader shift in paddock sentiment. Hamilton arrived at Ferrari with questions hanging over him. Barcelona provided the answer. Whether he can sustain this form across a full championship campaign remains to be seen, but the doubts that clouded his move to Maranello have lifted. The storyline has changed, and the title race has opened up