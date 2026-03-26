Andrea Kimi Antonelli is two races into his second Formula 1 season and already sitting second in the world championship, one point behind his teammate George Russell. Former driver Riccardo Patrese has watched every moment with pride and believes Russell is now looking over his shoulder at a driver who learns faster than almost anyone.

Patrese Always Believed in Antonelli

The Italian veteran has known Antonelli since he was a young child competing in karting. He was one of the first public voices to defend him when criticism was heavy after his debut season. "A year ago, when everyone was still criticising Kimi and saying he was too young and questioning why Toto Wolff had chosen him, I said that he simply needed time." That patience has been rewarded sooner than even Patrese may have expected.

"I have known him since he was a small boy and still karting. He was truly a very good friend of ours, mine and the family, and I knew he was good and that he would be able to deliver on it." There is genuine affection in how Patrese talks about Antonelli, and it goes well beyond national pride.

One Year Was All He Needed

Patrese's view was always that Antonelli needed a full season to adapt to Formula 1 before people could make a fair judgement. That year has now passed. "I had said that we needed to wait at least a year to let him settle into Formula 1. And now everything is going to be fine."

The win in China, from pole position, leading every lap, while his more experienced teammate struggled with the Ferraris, was the moment that proved the point. Antonelli did not just win, he won convincingly and made it look straightforward.

Russell Has Reason to Worry

Patrese is now watching the internal Mercedes battle with considerable interest and thinks Russell has a genuine fight on his hands. "After the first two races he is already there, right behind Russell, because Kimi learns incredibly fast. George Russell probably cannot sleep anymore, because he will be thinking about Kimi all the time."

Whether that is entirely fair on Russell, who is leading the championship and won the season opener, is debatable. But the dynamic inside the Mercedes garage has shifted significantly from where it was at the start of the year. Antonelli is no longer the new kid being given time to develop. He is a Grand Prix winner and a championship contender, and Russell knows it.