Riccardo Patrese is worried about Max Verstappen's future in Formula 1, and he wants the sport to take that seriously. The former driver believes Verstappen is genuinely considering an early exit, and he thinks the consequences for Formula 1 would be severe.

Verstappen Makes the Show

Patrese was direct when speaking to Grosvenor Casinos. "The sport simply cannot afford to lose Max. He is someone who makes the show, someone fans switch on to watch. You need drivers like that." The point is not just emotional. Verstappen's profile is global, his fanbase enormous, and his presence at the front of a race creates a level of attention that very few drivers in the history of the sport have been able to generate.

Patrese also argued that Formula 1 needs to actually listen to what Verstappen is saying, rather than waiting for him to come around on his own. "If he says he no longer enjoys the racing or sees problems in how things are currently running, then Formula 1 needs to look at that seriously. Those are signals you cannot ignore."

Verstappen Stayed to See What the New Rules Could Offer

Patrese offered an interesting reading of why Verstappen remained at Red Bull rather than pushing for a move elsewhere. "He made that choice to see which team does the best work with the new generation of cars. After that he will make a real decision about his future." The implication is that the 2026 season was always going to be an assessment period for Verstappen, and what he is seeing so far is not encouraging him to stay.

If Red Bull cannot give him a car to fight with, Patrese does not see him waiting patiently. "If Red Bull cannot give him a winning car, he will simply look elsewhere. He wants to compete for a title once more, maybe even a fifth world championship. But if the enjoyment is completely gone, there is every chance he walks away from Formula 1 altogether." That last sentence is the one that should concern the sport most. A Verstappen retirement at 28 would be one of the most significant departures in the modern era of the sport.