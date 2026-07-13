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Why Barcelona is unhappy with Madrid's new Grand Prix

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Why Barcelona is unhappy with Madrid's new Grand Prix

Barcelona has issued a thinly veiled criticism of the new Madrid circuit, which will host the Spanish Grand Prix for the first time this season. Councillor David Escude defended Barcelona's legacy and suggested the Madring lacks support from drivers, despite the Catalan venue losing the official 'Grand Prix of Spain' branding to the capital's new facility. For a venue that has hosted F1 since 1991, the demotion stings, and Barcelona is not hiding its frustration.

The Madring officially joined the calendar after years of planning, and last week Ferrari used the circuit for a promotional filming day, marking the first time an F1 team had turned a wheel there. Barcelona's race remains on the schedule, but it no longer carries the Spanish Grand Prix title, a shift that has clearly unsettled local officials who view the name as integral to their identity and negotiating position with Formula 1.

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Barcelona's case for reinstatement

Escude made clear that Barcelona believes time will vindicate its position. "I think time will show that we are right," he told Metropoli Barcelona. "It is an event regulated by the government, who are involved in the negotiations, and we of course support them and do everything to make it all happen. I want to carry the name of our city, and I believe that time will ensure everything falls into place."

The comment suggests Barcelona sees the current arrangement as temporary, banking on the Madring to falter either commercially or competitively. Escude pointed to driver sentiment as a potential weak spot for Madrid. "The Madrid circuit is there and nobody likes it, not even the drivers," he said. "Ultimately, drivers have a lot of influence. I can still remember Fernando Alonso's words when he talked about the Barcelona circuit. I am confident that once we all gain more experience, things will return to normal."

Driver opinion and circuit modernisation

Alonso, Spain's most decorated F1 driver, has previously praised the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for its technical demands and testing pedigree, though he has also acknowledged it can produce processional racing. Whether the two-time champion will publicly favour one Spanish venue over the other remains to be seen, but Escude appears to be counting on driver feedback to shift the narrative back in Barcelona's favour.

Barcelona is also aware that resting on past laurels will not be enough. "We have one of the best circuits," Escude said. "It is true that the circuit must be modernised and adapted, and that requires investment from everyone. But for now we have a great race, and I am sure everything will fall into place." The acknowledgment of needed upgrades is significant; Barcelona has faced criticism in recent years for lacking overtaking opportunities and aging infrastructure, issues that contributed to Madrid's successful pitch.

What it means for Spain's F1 future

Spain now has two races, but only one carries the national title. How long that arrangement lasts will depend on attendance figures, broadcast ratings, and whether the Madring delivers on its promise of improved racing. Madrid's facility is newer and backed by national government investment, giving it political leverage. Barcelona, however, has three decades of history, a proven fanbase, and the institutional knowledge that comes with being a permanent fixture on the calendar. Escude's comments suggest Barcelona will not quietly accept second billing, and the tension between the two Spanish venues could define the next phase of F1's expansion into established markets.

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Date
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

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