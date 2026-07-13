Christian Horner's departure from Red Bull Racing after two decades included a contractual clause that prevented him from attending Formula 1 races for several months, according to German outlet Bild. The former team principal, who was dismissed last year amid a period of controversy and declining performance, made his first paddock appearance in mid-June at Silverstone, but his absence until that point was not by choice.

Horner left Red Bull in late 2024 after 20 years at the helm, replaced by Laurent Mekies. His exit came with a financial settlement reported to be worth tens of millions of euros, officially placing him on gardening leave. That standard post-employment arrangement typically prevents an individual from working for competitors while still bound by contract terms, but Bild now reports the deal went further.

According to the German publication, Horner's agreement with Red Bull contained a specific restriction barring him from entering the F1 paddock until the end of May 2025. The clause adds context to his prolonged absence from the sport he helped define for two decades, particularly as his name circulated in connection with multiple team projects during that period.

During his enforced absence from Formula 1 circuits, Horner was repeatedly linked with senior roles elsewhere in the paddock. Earlier this year, reports emerged that he had assembled a group of investors interested in acquiring a stake in Alpine, the Renault-owned team that has struggled for direction in recent seasons. His name also surfaced in connection with Chinese manufacturer BYD's rumoured F1 entry, with Horner spotted at a BYD corporate event. Aston Martin, mired in a difficult campaign and facing internal questions about team structure, was also mentioned as a potential destination.

The paddock ban would have prevented Horner from conducting any formal or informal negotiations in person during race weekends, a significant limitation given how much F1 business is conducted in the hospitality units and motorhomes that line the paddock. Whether the clause was intended specifically to limit his access to rival teams or simply to create a clean break remains unclear, but its effect was to keep one of the sport's most recognisable figures away from the circuit.

Return to the paddock

While barred from F1 events, Horner did not disappear entirely from motorsport. He attended MotoGP races and was photographed visiting FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem at the governing body's offices. His return to the Formula 1 paddock at Silverstone came at the invitation of both Ben Sulayem and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, a gesture that suggested his standing within the sport's leadership structure remains intact despite the acrimonious end to his Red Bull tenure.

Horner's next move in Formula 1 remains uncertain. His track record includes four consecutive drivers' championships with Sebastian Vettel and six with Max Verstappen, but the final months of his Red Bull tenure were marked by internal friction and a drop in competitiveness that saw the team fall behind McLaren and Ferrari. Whether his absence from the paddock was purely contractual or part of a broader cooling-off period, his reappearance has reignited speculation about where, and in what capacity, he might return to the grid.