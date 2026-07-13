user icon
icon

Red Bull reportedly kept Christian Horner away from F1 paddock for months

<< Return to the news list
Red Bull reportedly kept Christian Horner away from F1 paddock for months

Christian Horner's departure from Red Bull Racing after two decades included a contractual clause that prevented him from attending Formula 1 races for several months, according to German outlet Bild. The former team principal, who was dismissed last year amid a period of controversy and declining performance, made his first paddock appearance in mid-June at Silverstone, but his absence until that point was not by choice.

Horner left Red Bull in late 2024 after 20 years at the helm, replaced by Laurent Mekies. His exit came with a financial settlement reported to be worth tens of millions of euros, officially placing him on gardening leave. That standard post-employment arrangement typically prevents an individual from working for competitors while still bound by contract terms, but Bild now reports the deal went further.

More about Christian Horner Christian Horner's Silverstone Visit Sparks Aston Martin Speculation

Christian Horner's Silverstone Visit Sparks Aston Martin Speculation

Jul 7
 Wolff and Horner Both Chasing Alpine Stake Worth 750 Million Dollars

Wolff and Horner Both Chasing Alpine Stake Worth 750 Million Dollars

May 18

According to the German publication, Horner's agreement with Red Bull contained a specific restriction barring him from entering the F1 paddock until the end of May 2025. The clause adds context to his prolonged absence from the sport he helped define for two decades, particularly as his name circulated in connection with multiple team projects during that period.

Links to Alpine and Aston Martin

During his enforced absence from Formula 1 circuits, Horner was repeatedly linked with senior roles elsewhere in the paddock. Earlier this year, reports emerged that he had assembled a group of investors interested in acquiring a stake in Alpine, the Renault-owned team that has struggled for direction in recent seasons. His name also surfaced in connection with Chinese manufacturer BYD's rumoured F1 entry, with Horner spotted at a BYD corporate event. Aston Martin, mired in a difficult campaign and facing internal questions about team structure, was also mentioned as a potential destination.

The paddock ban would have prevented Horner from conducting any formal or informal negotiations in person during race weekends, a significant limitation given how much F1 business is conducted in the hospitality units and motorhomes that line the paddock. Whether the clause was intended specifically to limit his access to rival teams or simply to create a clean break remains unclear, but its effect was to keep one of the sport's most recognisable figures away from the circuit.

Return to the paddock

While barred from F1 events, Horner did not disappear entirely from motorsport. He attended MotoGP races and was photographed visiting FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem at the governing body's offices. His return to the Formula 1 paddock at Silverstone came at the invitation of both Ben Sulayem and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, a gesture that suggested his standing within the sport's leadership structure remains intact despite the acrimonious end to his Red Bull tenure.

Horner's next move in Formula 1 remains uncertain. His track record includes four consecutive drivers' championships with Sebastian Vettel and six with Max Verstappen, but the final months of his Red Bull tenure were marked by internal friction and a drop in competitiveness that saw the team fall behind McLaren and Ferrari. Whether his absence from the paddock was purely contractual or part of a broader cooling-off period, his reappearance has reignited speculation about where, and in what capacity, he might return to the grid.

F1 News Christian Horner Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
333
2
Ferrari
255
3
McLaren
179
4
Red Bull Racing
128
5
Alpine F1
63
6
Racing Bulls
56
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
6
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Christian Horner -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Nov 16 1973 (52)
  • Place of b. Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, England, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar