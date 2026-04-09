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Danner Reassures Russell: "Antonelli Will Not Keep This Up"

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Danner Reassures Russell: "Antonelli Will Not Keep This Up"

George Russell is sitting nine points behind his teammate in the championship after three rounds, and the narrative has shifted firmly in Antonelli's direction. Christian Danner thinks that shift is temporary, and he has a recent precedent to back up his argument. 

Youth and Fearlessness Are Not Permanent Advantages 

The former driver made his case to Motorsport-Magazin. "Of course Antonelli has talent, and he is using it very well, though he does have trouble making good starts. He radiates a kind of carefree attitude, which is typical at that age, but it is unlikely to last long." 

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Danner drew the comparison that makes his point most clearly. Last year's relationship between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris followed a similar pattern. Piastri was winning races, looking fresh and fearless, while Norris was under pressure. Then the dynamic flipped. "When Oscar was winning races, everything was fantastic while Lando was having a hard time. But then everything changed, and towards the end of last year it was sometimes hard to watch him without feeling sorry for him." 

The argument is that young drivers performing above expectations often benefit from a lack of psychological weight. They are not yet carrying the pressure of being expected to win.

Once that expectation arrives, the mental load changes, and performance can dip before a driver fully adjusts to carrying it. 

Russell's Problems Have Explanations 

Danner was also clear that Russell's current deficit has more conventional causes. "George's results have been affected by various obstacles, bad luck, and of course a few mistakes of his own." None of that points to a fundamental loss of pace or confidence. 

His conclusion was both reassuring and pointed. "As soon as he figures out what is going on and understands why he is losing time, he will immediately remember what he is capable of. I do not think he suddenly needs antidepressants, and I wonder whether he will still be losing 

to his teammate once he does." The question Danner is raising is not whether Russell can beat Antonelli. It is whether he already has everything he needs to do so, and is simply waiting to put it together at the right moment.

F1 News George Russell Christian Danner Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

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Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,095
  • Podiums 26
  • Grand Prix 155
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, GB
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
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