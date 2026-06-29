Bernie Ecclestone has launched a broadside against Formula 1's current trajectory, arguing that the sport has lost its way under Liberty Media's ownership. Speaking during the Austrian Grand Prix weekend, the 95-year-old former commercial rights holder criticised the bloated race calendar and dismissed sprint races as pointless, while calling for a return to larger, louder engines. His remarks underline a growing tension between F1's old guard and the commercial expansion pursued by the American ownership group since it took control a decade ago.

Ecclestone, who managed Formula 1's commercial rights for decades before Liberty Media's takeover, acknowledged that the current owners have strengthened the sport's global commercial footprint. Yet he remains unconvinced that bigger necessarily means better, particularly when it comes to the sheer volume of racing now crammed into each season.

Calendar saturation dilutes Grand Prix value

The Briton was blunt in his assessment of the 24-race calendar. "Twenty-four races are far too many," Ecclestone said. "Not only for the teams, but also for the fans. If someone misses a race, they quickly think: there's another one in two weeks anyway. That way you lose the value of a Grand Prix."

His argument touches on a broader debate within the paddock about whether F1's relentless expansion risks eroding the prestige of individual events. While Liberty Media has successfully added new markets and increased revenue streams, the counterargument is that scarcity breeds demand. A 24-race season, critics contend, turns Grands Prix into commodities rather than occasions.

Sprint races serve no purpose

Ecclestone was equally dismissive of sprint races, a format introduced in 2021 and expanded in subsequent seasons. "I honestly still don't understand what the point of them is," he said. "For me, they add nothing to a race weekend."

Sprint events were designed to inject additional competitive action into select weekends and provide more on-track content for broadcasters. In practice, they have divided opinion. Drivers have questioned the format's impact on traditional qualifying, while some fans appreciate the extra racing. Ecclestone's view aligns with those who see the sprints as a gimmick rather than a meaningful sporting addition.

Return to three-litre engines

On the technical front, Ecclestone advocated for a radical shift in engine regulations. The former F1 supremo wants the sport to return to three-litre engines, regardless of whether they are configured as V8s, V10s, or V12s.

"That is exactly the direction Formula 1 should take," he said. "I think everyone would be happy with that. Which configuration it ultimately becomes doesn't matter so much to me, but larger engines are absolutely the right choice."

Such a move would represent a wholesale reversal of the current hybrid era, which began in 2014 with 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 power units. While the hybrid formula has delivered technical sophistication and road relevance, it has also been criticised for muted engine notes and high costs. Ecclestone's preference for larger-capacity engines reflects nostalgia for an era when F1 cars were defined by their sound as much as their speed.

Rare praise for Ben Sulayem

Amid the criticism, Ecclestone did offer praise for FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem. He credited the Emirati with restoring the governing body's financial health and said he saw few decisions that should have been handled differently.

That endorsement is notable given the friction that has periodically surfaced between the FIA and Liberty Media over governance and revenue distribution. Ecclestone's comments suggest he views Ben Sulayem as a stabilising force within the sport's regulatory structure, even if he remains sceptical of the broader commercial direction. Whether Liberty Media will heed his warnings about calendar saturation and sprint formats remains doubtful. The sport's current growth model depends on the very trends Ecclestone now condemns.