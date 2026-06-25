user icon
icon

Why Verstappen won't face the media in Austria today

<< Return to the news list
Why Verstappen won't face the media in Austria today

Max Verstappen will not appear in the FIA's official Thursday press conference at the Austrian Grand Prix. The governing body has instead called Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar to face the assembled international media at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. Verstappen's absence from the mandatory FIA session is procedural rather than punitive, though it means he avoids the main media scrutiny on a day when Red Bull introduces a significant upgrade package and questions over his future persist.

The selection is standard practice for the FIA, which rotates drivers through its official media obligations across the season. Verstappen will still fulfil his media commitments through Red Bull's own Thursday press briefing in the team's motorhome, and he remains eligible to appear in the post-qualifying and post-race conferences should he finish in the top three.

More about Max Verstappen Why Verstappen refuses to wear the cooling vest the FIA may mandate this weekend

Why Verstappen refuses to wear the cooling vest the FIA may mandate this weekend

Jun 24
 Max Verstappen's team chases redemption at Spa 24 Hours

Max Verstappen's team chases redemption at Spa 24 Hours

Jun 23

Who faces the cameras

The FIA press conference begins at 14:30 local time with Hadjar, Alpine's Pierre Gasly, and McLaren's Oscar Piastri. The rookie Frenchman's inclusion reflects both his status as a race-day driver for one of F1's leading teams and the FIA's efforts to rotate newer faces through the official media channels. Hadjar has shown steady progress since stepping up from reserve driver, and the Austrian venue offers him a relatively familiar environment given Red Bull's ownership of the circuit.

The second session features Audi-bound Nico Hülkenberg, Cadillac driver Sergio Pérez, and championship contender George Russell. Russell's presence underlines Mercedes' resurgence in recent rounds, with the Briton sitting third in the standings. Pérez, now racing for Cadillac after his Red Bull exit, remains a draw for the media given his long association with the team that hosts this round.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies under scrutiny

Friday's team representative session will feature Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies, who faces questions on two fronts. The team is rolling out its largest upgrade package of the season this weekend, a critical intervention as Red Bull seeks to recover ground lost to McLaren and Ferrari in the development race. Mekies will also field the inevitable queries about Verstappen's contract situation, a topic that has simmered throughout the season despite the Dutchman's deal running through 2028.

Williams team principal James Vowles and Pirelli motorsport director Dario Marrafuschi complete the Friday lineup. Vowles has become one of the more forthright voices in the paddock since taking charge at Williams, while Marrafuschi's appearance suggests potential discussion around tyre compounds or performance trends as the season reaches its halfway point.

Verstappen's media schedule

Verstappen will not be entirely absent from Thursday's media obligations. Red Bull organises its own press session in the team motorhome, where the reigning champion traditionally takes questions from a smaller group of accredited journalists. The session offers more control over the narrative than the open-floor FIA format, though Verstappen has rarely shied away from direct questions regardless of setting. Should he qualify or finish in the top three, he will appear in the official FIA press conferences as mandated by sporting regulations.

The Austrian Grand Prix marks the return to racing after a weekend off, with teams facing sweltering conditions in the Styrian mountains. Red Bull arrives with hardware changes that Mekies and his technical team believe can address the balance issues that have cost Verstappen and Hadjar lap time in recent rounds. Whether the upgrades deliver, and whether Verstappen can convert them into a dominant home performance for Red Bull, will provide the real story when track action begins on Friday

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
262
2
Ferrari
190
3
McLaren
141
4
Red Bull Racing
89
5
Alpine F1
60
6
Racing Bulls
38
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
2
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,500
  • Podiums 128
  • Grand Prix 240
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar