Max Verstappen will not appear in the FIA's official Thursday press conference at the Austrian Grand Prix. The governing body has instead called Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar to face the assembled international media at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. Verstappen's absence from the mandatory FIA session is procedural rather than punitive, though it means he avoids the main media scrutiny on a day when Red Bull introduces a significant upgrade package and questions over his future persist.

The selection is standard practice for the FIA, which rotates drivers through its official media obligations across the season. Verstappen will still fulfil his media commitments through Red Bull's own Thursday press briefing in the team's motorhome, and he remains eligible to appear in the post-qualifying and post-race conferences should he finish in the top three.

Who faces the cameras

The FIA press conference begins at 14:30 local time with Hadjar, Alpine's Pierre Gasly, and McLaren's Oscar Piastri. The rookie Frenchman's inclusion reflects both his status as a race-day driver for one of F1's leading teams and the FIA's efforts to rotate newer faces through the official media channels. Hadjar has shown steady progress since stepping up from reserve driver, and the Austrian venue offers him a relatively familiar environment given Red Bull's ownership of the circuit.

The second session features Audi-bound Nico Hülkenberg, Cadillac driver Sergio Pérez, and championship contender George Russell. Russell's presence underlines Mercedes' resurgence in recent rounds, with the Briton sitting third in the standings. Pérez, now racing for Cadillac after his Red Bull exit, remains a draw for the media given his long association with the team that hosts this round.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies under scrutiny

Friday's team representative session will feature Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies, who faces questions on two fronts. The team is rolling out its largest upgrade package of the season this weekend, a critical intervention as Red Bull seeks to recover ground lost to McLaren and Ferrari in the development race. Mekies will also field the inevitable queries about Verstappen's contract situation, a topic that has simmered throughout the season despite the Dutchman's deal running through 2028.

Williams team principal James Vowles and Pirelli motorsport director Dario Marrafuschi complete the Friday lineup. Vowles has become one of the more forthright voices in the paddock since taking charge at Williams, while Marrafuschi's appearance suggests potential discussion around tyre compounds or performance trends as the season reaches its halfway point.

Verstappen's media schedule

Verstappen will not be entirely absent from Thursday's media obligations. Red Bull organises its own press session in the team motorhome, where the reigning champion traditionally takes questions from a smaller group of accredited journalists. The session offers more control over the narrative than the open-floor FIA format, though Verstappen has rarely shied away from direct questions regardless of setting. Should he qualify or finish in the top three, he will appear in the official FIA press conferences as mandated by sporting regulations.

The Austrian Grand Prix marks the return to racing after a weekend off, with teams facing sweltering conditions in the Styrian mountains. Red Bull arrives with hardware changes that Mekies and his technical team believe can address the balance issues that have cost Verstappen and Hadjar lap time in recent rounds. Whether the upgrades deliver, and whether Verstappen can convert them into a dominant home performance for Red Bull, will provide the real story when track action begins on Friday