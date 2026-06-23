Max Verstappen's GT3 racing operation returns to major endurance competition this weekend at the Spa 24 Hours, seeking redemption after a technical failure denied the team victory at the Nürburgring earlier this season. While Verstappen himself competes in the Austrian Grand Prix, his Mercedes-backed squad will field one of the favourites in Belgium, racing in the top class for the first time at an event they won in a lower category last year.

Verstappen Racing has undergone significant expansion in 2025, securing a factory deal with Mercedes-AMG that positions the team among the front-runners in GT3 endurance racing. The three-time world champion shared driving duties at the Nürburgring 24 Hours with Lucas Auer, Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon, running in contention for overall victory before mechanical issues forced an early end to their challenge.

The Austrian Grand Prix calendar clash prevents Verstappen from competing at Spa, a race he has publicly stated sits high on his personal wishlist. Speaking earlier this season, Verstappen confirmed he would have entered the Belgian endurance classic had there been no Formula 1 conflict, underscoring his genuine commitment to the GT3 project beyond mere ownership.

Mercedes lineup reshuffled for Belgian challenge

The #3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 entry will feature a revised driver lineup from the Nürburgring, with Juncadella and Gounon joined by Chris Lulham in place of the absent Verstappen and Auer, who is registered on a different Mercedes entry. Far from weakening the squad, this configuration already competes together in the GT World Challenge Europe, providing established chemistry and race-proven performance.

Verstappen Racing has endured a difficult Endurance Cup campaign to date, finishing ninth at Paul Ricard before retiring from the chaotic Monza round with mechanical problems. Those results leave the team with ground to make up in a championship where consistency across the five-round calendar proves decisive.

Title defence in upgraded machinery

Spa carries additional significance for Verstappen Racing beyond immediate redemption. Twelve months ago, the team won the race in the Gold Cup class, fielding an Aston Martin for Lulham, Harry King and Thierry Vermeulen on the demanding 7km Ardennes circuit. Competing this year in the overall classification rather than a secondary category raises both the challenge and the potential reward.

The 24-hour format around Spa-Francorchamps rewards not only outright pace but also strategic execution, driver management and mechanical reliability across rapidly changing weather conditions. Verstappen Racing's Nürburgring experience, where the team demonstrated genuine victory pace before technical failure intervened, suggests the raw speed is present. Converting that into a result requires avoiding the errors and misfortune that have plagued their Endurance Cup season.

Championship stakes and future ambitions

While Verstappen monitors proceedings remotely from the Red Bull garage in Austria, the Spa result carries weight for his racing operation's broader ambitions. The Mercedes factory partnership brings technical support and prestige, but also expectations of competitive results at marquee events. A strong finish in Belgium would validate the team's step up to top-class competition and provide momentum for the remainder of the Endurance Cup calendar.

Verstappen's visible enthusiasm for GT3 racing, even amid a demanding Formula 1 schedule, reflects a longer-term vision for his team beyond personal driving commitments. Spa represents an opportunity to establish Verstappen Racing as a credible endurance contender capable of challenging for overall victories, not merely a vanity project. The revised lineup and lessons learned from earlier setbacks position the team to deliver the result their underlying pace has promised