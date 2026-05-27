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Perez Criticises Cadillac's Operations and Says He Has Proved He Still Belongs at the Top

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Perez Criticises Cadillac's Operations and Says He Has Proved He Still Belongs at the Top

Sergio Perez is not hiding his frustration. Cadillac are still without points after five races and the Mexican driver believes the team is underperforming its own potential. He is also clear that the performance deficit is not coming from the drivers. 

Operations Are the Problem 

Perez was measured but pointed after Canada. "I think we are still falling significantly short operationally and we are not making the performance steps that are possible. We need to make sure we are genuinely extracting everything from this car right now." 

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He acknowledged that Cadillac's situation was always going to be difficult at the start. The team was admitted to Formula 1 late and had to prepare the car under significant time pressure. "I knew it would be a long-term project. But I am fairly impatient about it," he admitted. "We need to improve quickly because right now we are simply not maximising our results."

The specific example he pointed to was qualifying in Canada, where he believed a better result was available but was lost to operational mistakes. 

His Own Level Has Given Him Satisfaction 

Despite the team's difficulties, Perez drew a clear line between where the car is and where he personally is. After years at Red Bull where he won races, took second in the championship, and partnered Verstappen, he is now fighting in the lower reaches of the points. He does not feel diminished by it. 

"Yes, I am very satisfied with my own level. I am glad to be back and to have proved to myself that I still belong among the best drivers. That gives me a genuinely good feeling." The satisfaction is real rather than defensive. He has answered the question about whether he could perform without the Red Bull machinery beneath him, and his answer has been convincing. 

Monaco offers what Perez called his best near-term opportunity. "Monaco is Monaco. That circuit always offers chances, so hopefully we can really show something special there." 

F1 News Sergio Perez Cadillac

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Driver profile

MX Sergio Perez -
  • Team Cadillac F1
  • Points 1,450
  • Podiums 35
  • Grand Prix 212
  • Country Mexico
  • Date of b. Jan 26 1990 (36)
  • Place of b. Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
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