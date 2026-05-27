Kimi Antonelli has looked back on his battle with George Russell in Canada with undisguised enthusiasm. The two Mercedes drivers fought intensely for the lead across the opening phase of the race before Russell's power unit ended the contest on lap 30. Antonelli found the whole thing brilliant.

A Fight That Produced Real Racing

Antonelli was asked at the post-race press conference to describe what it felt like from inside the car, after Russell had already told media he had also enjoyed the battle. The championship leader did not need long to answer.

"It was a heavy fight. At some moments it was maybe just a little bit on the edge, but we went really hard at each other. We were both pushing to the maximum and we both wanted to win." The honesty about the edge of legality is notable. Both drivers were aware they were at the limit of what was acceptable between teammates, and neither backed off.

He was equally clear about why that made it so compelling. "We were constantly on the limit and nobody gave an inch. That made that stint incredibly enjoyable." The instinct of a driver who can genuinely race his teammate without manufactured restraint, trusting that the team will allow the fight to play out, is one of the more appealing aspects of how Mercedes are managing their 2026 campaign.

A Race He Believes Was Good for the Viewers Too

Antonelli extended his reflection beyond his own experience. "I think it was also brilliant for people watching at home. These kinds of fights, where both drivers give everything and are constantly on the limit, are exactly why racing is so beautiful." He kept that thought separate from the result. Russell's retirement meant Antonelli won without further resistance, but the quality of what came before the mechanical failure was the part Antonelli wanted people to remember.