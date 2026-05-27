Kimi Antonelli is leading the 2026 Formula 1 world championship by 43 points after five races. His lead is now larger than the gap Lando Norris held over Oscar Piastri at the same point last season. He is not interested in talking about it.

The Numbers He Is Ignoring

Antonelli's advantage grew significantly in Canada when Russell retired with a power unit problem while the two were fighting for the lead. The result extended a lead that was already meaningful into territory that most analysts are now finding difficult to describe without using the word dominant.

Asked to reflect on the championship picture after the race, Antonelli kept his answer short. "Honestly I am not thinking about the championship at all. We are still early in the season and a lead like this does not mean I can sit back. On the contrary, I need to keep improving and keep raising the bar."

The Competition Is Not Standing Still

He was also specific about where the pressure will come from. "It is absolutely not going to be easy. The competitors are getting closer and George Russell is incredibly fast. That is why I focus mainly on myself, try to enjoy the racing, and simply want to keep going as fast as possible."

The final thought was characteristically straightforward. He named Ferrari as the favourites for Monaco next weekend, neatly deflecting the championship conversation onto the next circuit and the next challenge. Whatever is happening in the standings is a matter for other people to discuss. Antonelli is focused on the next lap.