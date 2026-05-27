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Antonelli Refuses to Discuss the Championship: "It Is Still Too Early This Season"

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Antonelli Refuses to Discuss the Championship: "It Is Still Too Early This Season"

Kimi Antonelli is leading the 2026 Formula 1 world championship by 43 points after five races. His lead is now larger than the gap Lando Norris held over Oscar Piastri at the same point last season. He is not interested in talking about it. 

The Numbers He Is Ignoring

Antonelli's advantage grew significantly in Canada when Russell retired with a power unit problem while the two were fighting for the lead. The result extended a lead that was already meaningful into territory that most analysts are now finding difficult to describe without using the word dominant. 

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Asked to reflect on the championship picture after the race, Antonelli kept his answer short. "Honestly I am not thinking about the championship at all. We are still early in the season and a lead like this does not mean I can sit back. On the contrary, I need to keep improving and keep raising the bar." 

The Competition Is Not Standing Still 

He was also specific about where the pressure will come from. "It is absolutely not going to be easy. The competitors are getting closer and George Russell is incredibly fast. That is why I focus mainly on myself, try to enjoy the racing, and simply want to keep going as fast as possible." 

The final thought was characteristically straightforward. He named Ferrari as the favourites for Monaco next weekend, neatly deflecting the championship conversation onto the next circuit and the next challenge. Whatever is happening in the standings is a matter for other people to discuss. Antonelli is focused on the next lap.

F1 News Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
219
2
Ferrari
149
3
McLaren
106
4
Red Bull Racing
57
5
Alpine F1
33
6
Racing Bulls
21
7
Haas F1
19
8
Williams
7
9
Audi
2
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

IT Andrea Kimi Antonelli 12
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 281
  • Podiums 8
  • Grand Prix 29
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Aug 25 2023 (2)
  • Place of b. Bologna, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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Mercedes
Mercedes
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