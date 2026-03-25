Max Verstappen has had a miserable start to the 2026 Formula 1 season. A sixth place in Australia was followed by a retirement in China, and the gap to Mercedes already looks substantial. Former driver and current analyst Jolyon Palmer thinks the logical next step is a phone call to Toto Wolff, and he does not think it will take long.

Red Bull Are Not Winning the Title This Year

Palmer made his position clear on the F1 Nation Podcast. "Those conversations are going to happen, because Red Bull, and we said this last year too, are not going to win the title this year. Last year I was right, though it was by just two points. It looks like they still have a lot of work to do, and Max is not here to set the eighth fastest time in qualifying. He is not even able to fight for a podium right now."

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, but his deal contains performance clauses that could allow him to leave earlier. That detail has been well known for some time, and it becomes more relevant with every race weekend where Red Bull cannot match the pace at the front.

Why Would Wolff Say No?

Palmer sees no realistic scenario in which Mercedes turns Verstappen away if he comes calling. "He will find a way to get into that Mercedes, because they have the best car. They will at the very least be fighting for the world title in the coming years. And if you are Toto Wolff, you have the chance to sign Max, but there is also the threat of other teams closing the gap. So your built-in advantage from the start of the year is going to get smaller."

The awkward part for Mercedes is the internal politics it creates. Russell is leading the championship. Antonelli just won his first Grand Prix. Disrupting that lineup is not straightforward. Palmer pointed to a moment from last season that shows exactly how sensitive the situation is. "You cannot ignore it when Max calls you, and we saw last year that conversations did take place and there was some tension. In Austria, George said: wait a minute, why are we all talking about him replacing me? I beat Kimi all the time. So he should be worried. Now imagine the title is on the line and all of this is playing out in the background."