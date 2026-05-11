Otmar Szafnauer correctly predicted Lando Norris would be the 2025 world champion when almost nobody else believed it. He is now making a similar bet on George Russell, and he is prepared to back it with his home.

The Sprint Race Was the Tell

Szafnauer made his case on the High Performance Racing Podcast. His reading of the Miami sprint race is the foundation of the argument. Russell overtook Antonelli in the sprint and won it. Antonelli then won the Grand Prix. For most observers the weekend read as further evidence of Antonelli's dominance. Szafnauer sees something different. "Did George beat him in the sprint race? Yes he did. In that sprint race George beat him. He overtook him and beat him. Kimi wins the main race. He has certainly done well, but because of that inconsistency you cannot say Kimi Antonelli is going to win."

The Norris Precedent

He drew on his 2025 prediction to explain his methodology. At the time of the winter tests, he put everything on Norris when the rest of the paddock was looking at Red Bull as the team to beat. "Everyone had the right to their own opinion but not to their own facts. After the winter tests last year, I thought: I am putting everything on Lando. Halfway through the season I had to tell my wife we might be moving, because Oscar was going to win. The whole world thought Oscar would win. And in the end? Lando won."

He sees a similar dynamic unfolding now. Antonelli's form has been extraordinary and his championship lead is real. But Szafnauer is not convinced the opening four races are telling the full story. "It is far too early to predict who will ultimately win. Kimi has done fantastically in my opinion, but for some reason, and I do not know why, Kimi is doing well there."

His conclusion was unambiguous. "If I had to bet my whole house today, I would do it, even though George Russell is 20 points behind Kimi. I would still put my money on George."