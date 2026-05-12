Ford has responded positively to the FIA's decision to adjust the 2027 engine regulations, shifting the power balance between combustion and electrical from the current near-equal split to approximately 60/40 in favour of the internal combustion engine. For a manufacturer that has staked its Formula 1 future on the Red Bull partnership, the direction of travel is encouraging.

A Step in the Right Direction

Ford's global racing director Mark Rushbrook was clear about the company's position. "Everyone has the right to give their opinion and ultimately the decision makers take their responsibility. But this feels like a good step toward making the racing and the product on track better." That reading aligns with what Red Bull and Verstappen have been saying publicly for months about the limitations of the current energy distribution.

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The current 1.6-litre V6 turbo-hybrid concept has faced sustained criticism across the opening four races of 2026 for producing races where energy management overwhelms wheel-to-wheel competition. The 2027 adjustment is designed to reduce the most extreme consequences of that dynamic without abandoning the hybrid concept entirely.

Verstappen Wanted This

Verstappen has argued from the start of the season that the current power unit architecture takes away the elements of driving he values most, and has specifically called for a return to simpler engine concepts including V8 power. The 2027 adjustment does not go that far, but it moves in the direction he has been pointing.

Rushbrook acknowledged Red Bull's difficult start to the season without changing his confidence in the project's long-term direction. "We know that an enormous amount of work will be required to reach the desired level. That is precisely why we partnered with Red Bull: they live to race and are completely focused on winning." For a manufacturer committed to years of investment, one difficult season does not change the strategic calculation.