Kimi Antonelli is leading the championship, winning races, and driving the fastest car on the grid. Mercedes also decided not to bring their upgrade package to Miami and saved it for Canada. That information alone should be slightly alarming for the rest of the grid.

Why Miami Was Not the Right Circuit for the Updates

The decision to hold the package back was deliberate. The Miami circuit layout was not considered suitable for the specific nature of the aerodynamic changes Mercedes are bringing, and the team calculated that waiting one race would produce better data and a more meaningful performance gain. Antonelli won in Miami anyway.

What Antonelli Said After the Race

At the post-race press conference, Antonelli confirmed the upgrades are coming to Canada and framed his confidence in the team's direction carefully. "I have really a lot of confidence in the car. It is clear that we are in a big momentum right now." He was equally measured about the competition. "Hopefully the package will work as we hope, but McLaren are also bringing a different package and the step they made this weekend was very significant."

McLaren's improvement in Miami was one of the more notable developments of the race weekend. Norris pushed Antonelli hard enough across the second stint to make the final laps genuinely tense. If McLaren continue on that trajectory into Canada with their own updates while Mercedes add further performance, the next race could be the most competitive of the season so far.

Russell Is Part of the Equation Too

Antonelli also acknowledged the internal dynamic. "We just need to keep pushing and keep raising the bar, because we saw this weekend how much closer it was compared to the first three races. So we just have to stay at the top of our game." Three consecutive wins and a twenty-point championship lead have not made him comfortable. If anything, they appear to have sharpened his focus on what could still go wrong. That mentality, at 19 years old, is perhaps the most unsettling thing about him for the rest of the field.