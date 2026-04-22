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The Rule Changes May Actually Benefit Antonelli More Than Anyone Else

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The Rule Changes May Actually Benefit Antonelli More Than Anyone Else

When Formula 1 announced its regulatory tweaks for Miami, most observers assumed the target was slowing Mercedes down. The reality may be more ironic than that. The specific changes being introduced could end up helping the championship leader more than anyone.

Antonelli's One Consistent Weakness 

Through the first three race weekends, Antonelli has shown one repeating vulnerability: the start. He dropped from pole to sixth at the lights in Japan before fighting his way back to the win. A similar pattern has emerged at other rounds. The raw pace is there to win, but the opening phase of the race has been costing him positions that require energy and effort to recover. 

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How the New Rules Help 

Among the changes the FIA announced for Miami is a new low power start detection system designed to help cars with depleted battery levels depart in a controlled way. When a car arrives at the grid without a fully charged battery, the system provides a form of assisted boost to allow a cleaner getaway. Whether Antonelli's start problems have been caused directly by this specific issue is not confirmed, but the new system removes a variable that has been working against him. 

The broader superclipping and deployment changes, which reduce the extreme energy swings between cars during racing laps, also work to make the environment more predictable. For a driver who has shown he can manage a race brilliantly when the early laps do not go against him, a more stable energy environment from the moment the lights go out is likely to suit his style. 

The irony that a rule package introduced primarily because of safety concerns and driver complaints may end up reinforcing the lead of the driver already winning in the dominant car will not be lost on the rest of the grid.

F1 News Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

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Driver profile

IT Andrea Kimi Antonelli 12
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 222
  • Podiums 6
  • Grand Prix 27
  • Country Italy
  • Date of b. Aug 25 2023 (2)
  • Place of b. Bologna, Italy
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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