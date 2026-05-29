George Russell has been told he must abandon his reputation as a 'nice guy' if he is to overhaul a 43-point deficit to Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli in the world championship. Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes Russell's reluctance to engage in psychological warfare is costing him in the first genuine internal title fight at Mercedes since 2016, and warns the Briton's championship window may soon close.

Russell's retirement at the Canadian Grand Prix left him trailing Antonelli by 43 points with a significant portion of the season still to run. While the mathematics remain viable, the momentum has shifted decisively towards the Italian rookie, who has outscored Russell in recent rounds and appears to have established himself as Mercedes' lead driver in all but name.

Steiner's critique is rooted in what he sees as a refusal by Russell to deploy the darker arts that have defined great title battles. Speaking on the Red Flags Podcast, the Italian was asked whether Russell should consider mind games to unsettle his younger teammate. His answer was unambiguous.

Steiner's warning: nice guys don't win titles

"At some point he will have to try something, simply because he wants to become world champion. If it doesn't work out this year or maybe next season, then I fear the train has left the station," Steiner said. "George absolutely has the talent to win a title, but maybe he needs to stop playing the nice guy."

The assessment aligns with comments made earlier in the season by former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, who suggested Russell's 'British politeness' was undermining his ability to reclaim the team's number one status. Both observers point to a perceived softness in Russell's approach, particularly when measured against the ruthlessness required to beat a teammate with identical machinery.

Steiner's comments carry weight. He has seen close-quarters championship battles from the inside, and knows that when performance margins are negligible, the mental battle often decides outcomes. Russell has long been regarded as one of the sport's most cerebral drivers, but cerebral does not always mean combative.

Mercedes faces echoes of Hamilton-Rosberg

The Russell-Antonelli dynamic is the first time Mercedes has hosted a genuine intra-team title fight since Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg tore each other apart in 2016. That season descended into barely concealed hostility, with both drivers reportedly refusing to speak outside of official team commitments. Rosberg won the title, then retired five days later, citing the psychological toll of beating Hamilton.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has publicly stated he does not want a repeat of 2016, but the nature of title fights between teammates makes such conflicts almost inevitable. Antonelli, despite his youth, has shown no hesitation in asserting himself. Russell, by contrast, has been described by multiple paddock insiders as a model professional who prioritises team harmony.

That professionalism may now be a liability. Steiner's implicit argument is that Russell's window to win a world championship is narrow, and closing. If Antonelli establishes himself as the dominant force at Mercedes over the next 18 months, the team's structure and resource allocation will naturally tilt in his favour. At that point, Russell's talent alone may not be enough.

A championship at stake, and a career trajectory

Russell's predicament is not just about 2025. It is about whether he will ever be a world champion. He arrived at Mercedes as Hamilton's successor-in-waiting, but Antonelli's emergence has complicated that narrative. If Russell cannot impose himself now, while still on equal machinery and team status, he risks being cast as the supporting act for the remainder of his Mercedes tenure.

Steiner's reference to 'this year or maybe next season' reflects that urgency. Beyond 2026, regulation changes and driver market shifts could further erode Russell's leverage. The verdict from the paddock is clear: Russell has the speed, the intelligence and the opportunity. What remains in question is whether he has the edge required to win a title fight that is as much psychological as it is mechanical