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Verstappen Faces Strong Field at the Nurburgring This Weekend

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Verstappen Faces Strong Field at the Nurburgring This Weekend

Max Verstappen returns to the Nurburgring Nordschleife this weekend and the entry list for the two four-hour qualifying races is not going to make life easy for him. With 132 cars on the grid across the weekend and 37 in his SP9 class alone, the competition is serious and experienced. 

A Huge Field Despite the WEC Clash 

The timing of the qualifying races coincides with the WEC weekend at Imola, which has pulled several high-profile names away from the Nurburgring. Despite that, the entry list remains formidable. Verstappen lines up in his Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside Lucas Auer, with Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella unavailable due to their WEC commitments. 

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The Names to Watch 

Verstappen will know exactly where the danger is coming from. The Scherer Sport Audi with number 16, driven by Christopher Haase, is one of the most threatening entries in the class. Haase went wheel to wheel with Verstappen in the NLS2 race and gave him a genuine battle. This weekend he has Alexander Sims and Ben Green alongside him, both experienced at the circuit. 

The sister car to Verstappen's own entry is also a serious threat. The Verstappen Racing partner car is driven by the factory trio of Maro Engel, Fabian Schiller, and Luca Stolz, three drivers with deep Nurburgring knowledge and consistent results at the track. 

Among the other Nurburgring specialists in the field are Christian Krögnes, who shares an Aston Martin with Nicki Thiim. Both have significant experience around the Nordschleife and will be quick in the conditions they know best. 

Lulham Is There Too, in a Different Car 

One of the more interesting names on the entry list is Chris Lulham, Verstappen's own protégé who races as part of Verstappen Racing in other events. This weekend he is entered on a separate Mercedes with number 26, sharing with Adam Christodoulou and Mikaël Grenier. He is also entered in a Mercedes-AMG GT4 in the SP10 class, which makes him one of the busier drivers on the entry list and puts him in a situation of technically competing in a different car from the man he usually supports.

Photos Max Verstappen GT Nurburgring
F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
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  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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