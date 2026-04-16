Max Verstappen's difficult start to the 2026 season is not primarily a driver problem. The RB22 has genuine technical issues that are limiting what is possible regardless of who is behind the wheel, and the picture that emerged at Suzuka made those issues harder to ignore.

Two Cars, Two Specifications, Telling Results

The most revealing moment in Japan was not Verstappen's race result. It was the qualifying comparison between him and Isack Hadjar. Verstappen ran a significantly modified version of the RB22 in Suzuka while Hadjar stayed with the original specification. Hadjar reached Q3. Verstappen was eliminated in Q2. The update package designed to improve the car produced a worse result than the unchanged car it was supposed to replace. Formula 1 technical writers Mark Hughes and Giorgio Piola outlined the core problems in detail on F1.com.

What Red Bull Changed and Why It Has Not Worked

Before Japan, Red Bull made substantial changes to the RB22 around the sidepods and the floor. The revised sidepod geometry was intended to improve cooling efficiency and clean up the airflow, while the diffuser and underfloor were also reworked. These are not minor tweaks. They represent a significant attempt to change the car's fundamental aerodynamic behaviour.

The results suggest the direction is not yet correct. Within the team there is now discussion about further adjustments, including a possible shift in weight distribution to address the car's balance problems. Red Bull are running their own power unit for the first time in the team's history, which adds another layer of complexity to the development challenge. The chassis and the engine are still learning to work with each other.

The gap to Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari in race trim has been substantial enough to prevent Verstappen from fighting for podiums, let alone wins. Until the updates start producing clearer improvements, that situation is unlikely to change.