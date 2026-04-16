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Russell Warns Ferrari's Start Advantage Will Not Last: "We Will Improve"

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Russell Warns Ferrari's Start Advantage Will Not Last: "We Will Improve"

Mercedes have dominated the first three race weekends of 2026 in pace terms, but there is one area where they have consistently given back ground: the start. Despite occupying the front row four times across the opening rounds, both Russell and Antonelli have lost positions off the line at virtually every race. Russell knows the problem and says the work to fix it is already underway. 

Ferrari's Technical Advantage at the Start 

The reason Ferrari have been pulling clear at the lights while Mercedes struggle is specific to the 2026 power unit architecture. Ferrari's smaller turbo reaches the optimal deployment window more quickly after the formation lap, giving their drivers a cleaner and more responsive start procedure. The result has been visible at every race so far: Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton gaining ground on pole sitters in the opening metres regardless of where they started on the grid. 

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Mercedes Is Working Through the Data 

Russell was measured but clear when speaking to Sky Sports. "As in every sport, there is an enormous amount of work going on that people do not see. We are analysing everything from the first races and looking ahead at what is coming." He acknowledged the structural

limitation on how much can actually be practised. "You get almost no opportunities to really train this. That is part of the sport, so you have to get most of it from data and simulations." The rules restrict start practice at tyre tests, which means teams cannot simply run laps until the problem is solved. 

He closed on a note of genuine confidence rather than forced optimism. "We now have a good idea of where the problem is. If we can translate that to the track, we should be able to make real progress here." Ferrari's start advantage has been one of the few consistent weaknesses in Mercedes' otherwise dominant opening to the season. If Russell's assessment is right, it may not last much longer.

F1 News George Russell Ferrari Mercedes

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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,095
  • Podiums 26
  • Grand Prix 155
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, GB
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
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Ferrari
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