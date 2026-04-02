George Russell is having the kind of start to a season that would test anyone's patience. He won in Australia, which felt like the beginning of a title charge. Since then, Kimi Antonelli has won in China and Japan, built a nine-point lead in the championship, and taken the momentum entirely for himself. Russell is watching it happen from the other side of the garage and cannot quite explain why.

The Restart Was Where It Fell Apart

Russell was candid after Suzuka. "I do not really feel like things are going my way at the moment. That is how racing goes: sometimes everything falls your way, sometimes not at all." The safety car restart was the moment that proved decisive. "That is where things went wrong for me. I could not charge my battery properly and as a result I lost a place to Hamilton. Shortly after I ran into another problem and had to let Leclerc through as well. Then it becomes very difficult."

His explanation for the pattern of issues across the three weekends was measured but clearly frustrated. "These cars remain enormously complex and we are still only at the beginning of the season. Sometimes you have to go through these things to learn from them, but it does feel like everything is going wrong on my side right now. That is frustrating."

Antonelli Is Taking Every Opportunity

While Russell has been absorbing the bad luck, Antonelli has been making the most of every situation that falls his way. In China he converted pole into a dominant win. In Japan he extended his first stint, read the safety car timing perfectly, jumped Russell in the pit sequence, and led the rest of the race. Russell finished fourth and watched his championship lead disappear.

The detail that stings most for Russell is that the pace gap between them has not been significant. "I did not feel like I was lacking pace," he said. "It comes down to the smallest details. If everything had gone one lap differently, we might have won here and the story would look completely different. That is how thin the line is."

He is not panicking, and he has nineteen races to reverse the situation. But Antonelli is clearly not the passenger in this Mercedes lineup that some had assumed going into the season.