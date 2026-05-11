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Verstappen Fans Flood the Nurburgring as Weekend Tickets Sell Out for the First Time in History

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Verstappen Fans Flood the Nurburgring as Weekend Tickets Sell Out for the First Time in History

The 24 Hours of the Nurburgring is here, and Max Verstappen's presence has done something the race has never managed before: sell out every weekend ticket before the event begins. 

A Historic First for the Race 

The organisation confirmed this week that weekend passes for the 24-hour race are completely sold out. That has never happened in the history of the event. Saturday tickets are no longer available at the gate at all. A limited number of individual day tickets for Thursday, Friday and Sunday are still being sold, but the expectation is that those will disappear quickly as the weekend draws closer. 

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What Verstappen Has Done for the Race 

The pattern has been building across the year. Every NLS race Verstappen entered earlier in the season brought significantly larger crowds to the Nordschleife and pulled millions of viewers to the livestreams. The 24-hour race represents the culmination of that interest. For Verstappen personally it is the fulfilment of a long-held ambition. He has spoken about endurance racing for years and has been preparing seriously through testing and the qualifying races in April. 

He will drive the car numbered 3, a Mercedes-AMG GT3, sharing with Jules Gounon, Daniel Juncadella, and Lucas Auer. The lineup is considered one of the stronger entries in the field, and several sources have identified them as genuine contenders for the overall win. They will need to be at their best. The entry list contains 161 cars. 

 

F1 News Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Nürburgring Nordschleife

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