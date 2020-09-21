user icon
Reverse grid races would show F1 'failed to bring the field together' - Vettel

Reverse grid races would show F1 'failed to bring the field together' - Vettel

  Published on 21 Sep 2020 15:55
  • comments 3
  By: Coilin Higgins

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel believes the possibility of F1 introducing reverse grid sprint races would show the sport was unable to come up with regulations that would make racing better.

The discussion of introducing the reverse grid sprint race format into F1 was re-ignited after Pierre Gasly's shock win at the recent Italian Grand Prix, a race which saw McLaren's Carlos Sainz finish second and Racing Point's Lance Stroll third.

Speaking about the possibility of introducing the format into the sport as a means to replicate the drama seen in Monza, Vettel feels it would be a bad decision for F1.

"I think it's completely wrong," Vettel told Crash.net

"If you are pushing in that direction it's a testimony that you have failed to come up with regulations and tools that bring the field more together and make racing better on track.

"I mean, a reminder, we had new front wing regulations which cost everybody a fortune, but ultimately haven't changed much in terms of racing.

"The hopes are on 2022, I guess, for the regulation changes but I think we need to fix that and address the main points, rather than try to play the lottery.

"I think it's just against the element of sport and competition, so as a competitor, I think as much as I don't like other people to win, I have to accept if other people win, or do a better job.

"Therefore, I think it would be wrong in the name of the sport to try and mix things up that way."

Replies (1)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,503

    yes... 's because they did.... They've tried every means possible to even stuf out, and failed every time.

    • + 0
    • Sep 21 2020 - 18:34
  • f1ski

    Posts: 726

    put a lower spending cap on MB . Let other teams spend more develop more. if they want parity it is easy to achieve

    • + 0
    • Sep 21 2020 - 21:33
  • Snooky

    Posts: 120

    Doesn’t have to be a permanent thing, could just be used until the new regulations come in, possibly longer depending on how it works out

    • + 0
    • Sep 21 2020 - 22:19

