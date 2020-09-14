user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Drivers react to massive race restart crash

Drivers react to massive race restart crash

  • Published on 14 Sep 2020 09:30
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Drivers Carlos Sainz, Antonio Giovinazzi and Kevin Magnussen have given their say on the pile-up that occurred between the drivers during yesterday's Tuscan Grand Prix.

The trio, along with  Williams' Nicholas Latifi was involved in a four-car pileup during the first restart of Sunday's race, where a number of cars sped up and slowed down on the straight, triggering an incident at the back of the field.

Sainz believed it was down to a number of cars believing the race had been restarted by leader Valtteri Bottas, and sped up but was forced to slow down again on the straight.

"Looks like someone in the midfield thought that the race had started, or that a lot of people thought that the race had started," Sainz explained.

"I was stuck behind an Alfa and we were both getting the slipstream and both nearly racing already. As soon as everything opened in, suddenly I found three or four cars crossed in the straight and I just took a couple of them with me."

Alfa Romeo's Giovinazzi labelled the incident as 'really dangerous,' claiming he was one of the drivers who believed the race had restarted because of the pace of the cars around him, before coming across the slow-moving Haas of Magnussen.

"I think it can be really dangerous like that," Giovinazzi said.

"I was already flat out, the group behind was pushing already and then suddenly, Magnussen managed to stop completely in front of me so I tried to handle it but I was already flat out and it was just a really dangerous manoeuvre."

Magnussen echoed Sainz's comments about some drivers speeding up and slowing down and said the cars around him were 'at least a couple of seconds' at full speed on the straight before the incident occurred.

"I haven't watched from all the cars ahead but my feeling is that somebody backed off to then go and then try gain momentum," Magnussen noted.

"I don't know but for sure, the guys behind me saw a couple of cars ahead and they went. We were full throttle for at least a couple of seconds and then they stopped again right before the line and I had to stop, the car behind me had to stop and eventually, somebody couldn't react and there was a massive crash."

F1 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • Jutlandia

    Posts: 191

    Russel made a fault, faling to much back and creating a hole to the next driver.
    He then accelerated, and then again slowed down, witch created whar we see.

    • + 0
    • Sep 14 2020 - 10:42

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

BE Grand Prix of Belgium

Local time 

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
324
2
Red Bull Racing
173
3
Racing Point
107
4
McLaren
106
5
Renault
83
6
Ferrari
66
7
Alpha Tauri
53
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
4
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany
Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal
Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Germany Nurburgring
23 - Oct 25
Portugal Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
31 - Nov 1
Italy Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
See full schedule
show sidebar