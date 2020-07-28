user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Ferrari: Difficult start to 2020 F1 season ‘character building’

Ferrari: Difficult start to 2020 F1 season ‘character building’

  • Published on 28 Jul 2020 15:26
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari's tough start to the 2020 Formula 1 season has been a character building experience for the Italian squad, according to its sporting director Laurent Mekies. 

The team currently sits fifth in the constructors' standings with three races this year behind it, with it becoming clear at the opening round of the year in Austria that the car lacked pace compared to rivals.

Despite that, Charles Leclerc managed to secure a podium finish in Spielberg, however it has not come close to a top-three finish since and only got both of its cars into the top ten in qualifying for the first time this season last time out in Hungary. 

Ferrari chairman John Elkann recently admitted that the team would not be competitive again until at least the 2022 season, when a major regulation change will come into effect.

MOREFerrari establishes new 'Performance Development' department for F1 team

Speaking ahead of this weekend's race at Silverstone, Mekies said: “The race team had a few days back at base to regroup after the first triple header, and we are all returning to the track with the strong will to deliver the best possible result this weekend.

“It is certainly a character building start to the season but we know that we can count on our team, our drivers, and our fans, to fight back as a united group. There is no magic formula to turn things around quickly and there’s a lot of hard work ahead of us, which is what we are here for.”

Two Silverstone races 'vital' to further understand 2020 F1 car

Two consecutive race weekends will take place at the Northamptonshire circuit of Silverstone over the next two weekends, which Mekies says will allow Ferrari to gain further understanding of its struggling SF1000 car.

“Going back to Silverstone is always a special feeling even though this year we won’t see the very enthusiastic British fans in the grandstands,” he said. “I am sure that we will somehow feel their presence.

“It’s the first high-speed track of the season and it is vital that we use the two races we have here to improve our understanding of the car.

“We know that from a pure competitiveness point of view it will be difficult, but we need to focus on acquiring the best information possible so that we can develop our car in the right direction.”

F1 News Ferrari
<< Previous article

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,349

    that's a nice way of putting it.

    • + 0
    • Jul 28 2020 - 21:18

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    14:10 - 16:10

    Fastest lap

    14:10 - 16:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule
show sidebar