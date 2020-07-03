user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
<strong>Photos:</strong> Friday at the Austrian Grand Prix

Photos: Friday at the Austrian Grand Prix

  • Published on 03 Jul 2020 20:31
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The first official Formula 1 sessions since pre-season testing were held today, as the Austrian Grand Prix weekend kicked off. Mercedes look to be favourites once more, while the pace of Racing Point has heads turning. Take a look at our gallery from the day below, which also features photos from Thursday. 

Photos Austria 2020
F1 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

Related news

Give your opinion!

What should Mercedes' driver pairing in 2021 be?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule
show sidebar