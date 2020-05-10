user icon
Hamilton considered taking sabbatical 'to rest his mind and body'

Hamilton considered taking sabbatical 'to rest his mind and body'

  • Published on 10 May 2020 12:45
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Six-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has considered taking a year away from the sport to rest his body and mind.

In the last six seasons of F1, Hamilton has secured five world championship, pushing his name to the top of many record tables.

Former rival Nico Rosberg, who beat Hamilton to the drivers' world title in 2016, retired from the sport after he achieved world championship success. 

Hamilton admits that he has also had thoughts about placing his priorities elsewhere, but concluded that resting when he was in his prime would not be a wise idea.

“There have been times in the past five years that I have thought that it would be good for my mind and my body to take a rest for a year,“ he said.

“But I don't think [for] an athlete in their prime it is ever a good thing to step away for a year and then come back.

"Technology moves so fast and at such a rate, you need to stay on top of this car. To take a sabbatical is just not on the cards.”

Hamilton added that he is currently in a “part-sabbatical” due to the delay to the start of the 2020 season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and that he is feeling “fresher and healthier” than ever before.

The 35-year-old says he is seeing how much sport means to some people, as most competitions have been postponed due to the coronavirus.

"I'm getting messages from people around the world who are struggling during this period because they're not getting to watch sports,” he said.

"And it just shows you how significant sport is in people's eyes. It brings us all together and it's so exciting and captivating. It's going to be better than nothing.

"I don't think any of us have really had time to truly unleash the potential of our cars so I'm excited to get back in. I really really do miss it."

Replies (1)

  • denis1304

    Posts: 271

    "resting when he was in his prime"... he or his car?

    • + 0
    • May 11 2020 - 00:22

