Who's racing in the latest Virtual Grand Prix?

The fourth Virtual Grand Prix takes place this weekend, as 20 drivers will once again contest for a Formula 1 race victory while the real season is put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Six current F1 drivers have signed up for the event - Charles Leclerc, Alexander Albon, Lando Norris, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi.

Although run under the title the Dutch Virtual Grand Prix, the race takes place around the Interlagos Circuit in Brazil, as Zandvoort is not on the F1 2019 game.

A number of non-professional drivers are competing in the 50% length race, which is preceded by an 18-minute qualifying session.

The stream will go live on Formula 1's YouTube channel at 18:00 BST on Sunday evening.