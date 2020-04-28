Circuit de Catalunya open to hosting summer Spanish Grand Prix

Circuit officials from Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya have revealed they are open to the possibility of a Spanish Grand Prix in the summer, with no restrictions on when the circuit could be used for the race.

Circuit general manager Joan Fonsere explained to Autosport on Monday that the circuit is open to hosting the race during the summer, after the race was forced to postpone its original date of May 10.

"Since the beginning what we offered to Chase [Carey, F1 boss] is that we want to be on the same page," Fonsere told Autosport.

"Obviously if they think we can help the sport of F1 to have a stronger and better world championship in the future, we will be there. That's the way we've acted from the beginning to today.

"We offered them the possibility of Barcelona organising an event, as we have 30 years of experience, and we are very well located in terms of logistics.

"We are in close contact now with F1 and having conversations about a new date in the season. As Chase says, they are starting the season in Europe in July/August, and we will be there, around those dates, for sure."

Current situation leave summer race 'appealing' for Barcelona

Fonsere explained that Barcelona would usually not opt to a summer date for it's Grand Prix due to the number of holidaymakers and tourists in the area during July and August.

However, given the current circumstances and the possibility of Barcelona also becoming a closed doors race alongside Austria and Silverstone, Fonsere said that it would much easier to host a summer race in these conditions.

"In a regular year, August in Spain everyone is on holiday, but I think 2020 will be an exceptional year, with a completely different calendar," Fonsere commented

If you talked to me one year ago I would have said, 'Please, not August!'

"But now it's OK, also because the reduced format of event would be a good starting point not just for the track facility, but also for the hotels surrounding the area - not starting in a full throttle way. We can run an event like that with no spectators in two or three weeks.

"We can manage that easily, because we have 320 days per year of activity at the track, so our machine is ready when the lights go out. Obviously, with no attendance it will be much easier because there is no marketing campaign, no spectator control, etc."