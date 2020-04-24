user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
McLaren sends warning to Ferrari over budget cap comments

McLaren sends warning to Ferrari over budget cap comments

  • Published on 24 Apr 2020 14:11
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

McLaren team principal Zak Brown has sent a warning to Ferrari after it made comments regarding a reduced budget cap.

F1 teams are currently discussing the prospect of lowering the originally agreed £175 million budget cap for 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binottoo stated that the sport can't be quick to jump to rash decisions, and argued that implementing a lower figure would risk the sport's prestigious status.

"I am almost at a loss as to what to say to that," Brown told BBC Sport in response to Binotto's comments. "We are going through the biggest crisis the world has seen. You have countries and industries shut down.

"To not hurry to address what is going on is a critical mistake."

Brown previously stated that he feared F1 could lose up to four teams if change is not made going forward. 

The American added that the sport will put its future at “extreme risk” if it doesn't reform to make benefits for smaller teams.

"If F1 goes by its old habits we are all at extreme risk for the future of F1," he said. "But if we think forward and get with the times, we cannot only survive what's going on right now but the sport can thrive and we all win.

"I am all for a good healthy debate but the comments I've seen being put forward don't stack up, contradict themselves and don't accurately reflect what I think is reality."

F1 News Zak Brown Mattia Binotto Ferrari McLaren
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 369

    More impressed by Brown the more I hear him talk, he's a good guy.

    • + 0
    • Apr 24 2020 - 17:57

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 16:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

US Zak Brown
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country United States of America
  • Date of b. Nov 7 1971 (48)
  • Place of b. Los Angeles, California U.S., United States of America
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar