The 2020 Dutch Grand Prix has been postponed, however the Zandvoort circuit is still hopeful that it will host its first race in 35 years later this season. Latest shots from the track show that preparation is still underway for the potential event, which was originally set to be held in May.
Video courtesy of Jorg de Bruijn
