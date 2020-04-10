Binotto: Important that future priorities are correct for teams' sake

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has said that F1 should make sure the right decisions are made in the current circumstances for the future of the sport and teams involved.

Speaking to Sky F1 in a video interview on Wednesday, Binotto believes that teams must make the right decisions for the responsibility of its staff and members.

Binotto also noted that any rash decisions taken by either F1 or the teams themselves could have consequences for how they can move on in terms of the future and into the new regulations proposed for 2022.

"Obviously, these days we are back home and we have time to think. I think it is important that we are all getting our priorities right for the future," Binotto said. "Even with the skills and the values of the personal as well as professional.

"I think we should look ahead and not forget both as a company and as the teams that we got such a responsibility for the people that work for us so I think it is important that we are all loving the job that we are doing.

"I am really passionate for my job as I can say for all the people working in my environment."

Sport can be a great passion for people in current times

Binotto also spoke briefly of his beliefs on how sport, F1 in particular, can help distract fans away from the current ongoings of the coronavirus pandemic, and keep them going in rough times.

Citing examples such as F1's recent 'Virtual Grand Prix' events, Binotto hopes that these new ideas can help keep fans occupied and give them something to look forward to until F1 itself resumes.

"I think it is great and sport is a great passion and I think for the future sport will be a great passion for people," Binotto added. "In these decisions, you think about how it can help but if you think again we had the esports and the virtual race with Charles.

"Obviously it is only an hour but it is still an hour of distraction and it is important for the people to start thinking about something else and different and I think sport is passion, sport is enjoyment and sport is social responsibility and we should never forget that."