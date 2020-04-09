user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
FIA: Ferrari stopped release of engine investigation findings

FIA: Ferrari stopped release of engine investigation findings

  • Published on 09 Apr 2020 11:43
  • comments 13
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari is stopping the FIA from releasing full details of its findings from the investigation into the Scuderia team's 2019 power unit, FIA president Jean Todt has revealed.

On the final day of pre-season testing earlier this year, the FIA affirmed that it had reached an agreement with Ferrari following an investigation into its engine amid the belief from rival teams that it breached technical regulations.

All seven non-Ferrari powered teams protested the announcement, which led to the FIA releasing another statement, clarifying the situation.

Speaking to Autosport, Todt has revealed that Ferrari is stopping Formula 1's governing body to reveal the fine details of the investigation.

“If you ask me, I would love to be able to give all the details of the situation, but they [Ferrari] opposed," said Todt. "So, I mean, they have been sanctioned but we cannot give the detail of the sanction.

"And clearly we could have said nothing. But we felt that it would have been wrong not to say that the Ferrari case had been discussed and that there had been a sanction for what we feel, and the objective that, what they did was not legal.

"Honestly, it's very simple. Very simple. We have put so much effort to come to our conclusions, which they [other teams] do not agree.

"Unfortunately, it is very much a fait accompli of technical matters, because our technicians say 'we cannot for sure demonstrate as much as we should that they [Ferrari] were not legal'."

Throughout the 2019 season, Ferrari held a clear straight-line advantage over rival teams, which led to suggestions that the power unit did not fall in line with the regulations.

Mercedes has since pulled out of its involvement in seeking a more solid answer to the investigation, with Todt stating that “never heard about” other teams ending their interest.

F1 News Ferrari
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (13)

Login to reply
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 340

    Seriously - the team are blocking this - if anyone thought this might be a grey area thing, think again - it smacks of too much power resting with this famous team - gotta change that FIA - shows poor leadership on your part.

    • + 1
    • Apr 9 2020 - 13:12
    • Snooky

      Posts: 15

      As far as I am aware if they can prove it they can say but I don’t think they’re able to as the FIA can’t say exactly how they’ve broke regs so have a right to have their intellectual property protected from other teams to prevent it being copied. Of course this does also suit Ferrari as some of the teams could potentially work it out and give the info to the FIA. FIA have to cover themselves or risk being taken to court themselves

      • + 0
      • Apr 9 2020 - 13:49
  • Patentprutser

    Posts: 329

    How on earth is it possible that Ferrari can hold these announcements? Who is in charge, FIA or Ferrari?

    • + 1
    • Apr 9 2020 - 13:20
    • Bilstar

      Posts: 23

      I blame Jean Todt but yeah, the FIA need to grow a pair. Is this a sport or not? A competition or a marketing exercise?

      • + 0
      • Apr 9 2020 - 14:09
  • Bilstar

    Posts: 23

    Dirty, cheating, underhanded, filthy scum. And that's all I have to say about Ferrari. I will never support them again and I positively wish the team bad times for the forseeable future. It's a bad look for them and it's a bad look for the sport.

    • + 1
    • Apr 9 2020 - 14:07
    • Dert38

      Posts: 192

      What "pair"??? sexuality in 2020 OMEGALUL

      • + 0
      • Apr 10 2020 - 04:35
  • f1dave

    Posts: 739

    The inmates are in charge of the asylum.

    • + 0
    • Apr 9 2020 - 15:45
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,007

    I mean, it looks really bad. On one hand, they say their engine is fine, on the other they won't release the docs potentially proving their innocence. I mean, if they are innocent, I get their reasoning, since it might reveal to competition why their PU's gotten so good, but it also boosts the claims that they are playing foul hands.

    • + 0
    • Apr 9 2020 - 16:41
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 340

      Yep agree and don't forget, Ferrari in the announcement has settled on a 'sanction' so this DOES mean they are guilty and their power performance reduced during the season, presumably as a result of not being allowed to run something whilst the investigation was running.

      • + 0
      • Apr 9 2020 - 19:46
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,231

      I don't think there is any scenario that has been suggested by anyone that doesn't involve Ferrari breaking some rule. I am even more confused after Todt's comments. He came across as powerless in the matter and he's the fucking president of FIA. How can a team prevent the release of the investigation details? I get if they negotiate on the language of the report to minimize damage, but this is crazy. Todt's comments make it even clearer that Ferrari did something wrong

      • + 0
      • Apr 10 2020 - 17:58
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 8,007

      @Ph while is looks suspect, I don't think it necessarily implicates them as guilty. For all we know, the FIA found something potentially infringing but couldn't prove it, said to Ferrari "don't do that anymore", and Ferrari said "ok".

      @AJPP I mean it IS Todt. He is not only powerless, he is utterly useless. I find Todt's comments clear as mud, and makes both the FIA and Ferrari look bad.

      • + 0
      • Apr 10 2020 - 18:39
  • 2GRX7

    Posts: 88

    I love Formula 1 and how steeped in history and tradition it is. That being said, I'd be fine with no Ferrari racing in F1-absolutely fine!Just as in corporate America, companies can end up having TOO much power and influence, and it's usually to the detriment to others around them. I mean, WOW-Ferrari more powerful than the FIA? Soo much rot in the world today, and too many cowards.

    Ferrari can't have it both ways. Either give up your prize money for the year and keep your I.P., or let others see that your engineering was simply "clever" and come up with some other advantage while the other teams take half a year to catch up.

    • + 2
    • Apr 9 2020 - 18:11

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    15:10 - 17:10

  • Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

FR Grand Prix of France

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    11:00 - 12:30

    Free practice 2

    15:00 - 17:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    15:10 - 17:10

    Fastest lap

    15:10 - 17:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

How many races do you think will be held in 2020?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar