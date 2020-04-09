FIA: Ferrari stopped release of engine investigation findings

Ferrari is stopping the FIA from releasing full details of its findings from the investigation into the Scuderia team's 2019 power unit, FIA president Jean Todt has revealed.
On the final day of pre-season testing earlier this year, the FIA affirmed that it had reached an agreement with Ferrari following an investigation into its engine amid the belief from rival teams that it breached technical regulations.
All seven non-Ferrari powered teams protested the announcement, which led to the FIA releasing another statement, clarifying the situation.
Speaking to Autosport, Todt has revealed that Ferrari is stopping Formula 1's governing body to reveal the fine details of the investigation.
“If you ask me, I would love to be able to give all the details of the situation, but they [Ferrari] opposed," said Todt. "So, I mean, they have been sanctioned but we cannot give the detail of the sanction.
"And clearly we could have said nothing. But we felt that it would have been wrong not to say that the Ferrari case had been discussed and that there had been a sanction for what we feel, and the objective that, what they did was not legal.
"Honestly, it's very simple. Very simple. We have put so much effort to come to our conclusions, which they [other teams] do not agree.
"Unfortunately, it is very much a fait accompli of technical matters, because our technicians say 'we cannot for sure demonstrate as much as we should that they [Ferrari] were not legal'."
Throughout the 2019 season, Ferrari held a clear straight-line advantage over rival teams, which led to suggestions that the power unit did not fall in line with the regulations.
Mercedes has since pulled out of its involvement in seeking a more solid answer to the investigation, with Todt stating that “never heard about” other teams ending their interest.
Pistonhead
Posts: 340
Seriously - the team are blocking this - if anyone thought this might be a grey area thing, think again - it smacks of too much power resting with this famous team - gotta change that FIA - shows poor leadership on your part.
Snooky
Posts: 15
As far as I am aware if they can prove it they can say but I don’t think they’re able to as the FIA can’t say exactly how they’ve broke regs so have a right to have their intellectual property protected from other teams to prevent it being copied. Of course this does also suit Ferrari as some of the teams could potentially work it out and give the info to the FIA. FIA have to cover themselves or risk being taken to court themselves
Patentprutser
Posts: 329
How on earth is it possible that Ferrari can hold these announcements? Who is in charge, FIA or Ferrari?
Bilstar
Posts: 23
I blame Jean Todt but yeah, the FIA need to grow a pair. Is this a sport or not? A competition or a marketing exercise?
Bilstar
Posts: 23
Dirty, cheating, underhanded, filthy scum. And that's all I have to say about Ferrari. I will never support them again and I positively wish the team bad times for the forseeable future. It's a bad look for them and it's a bad look for the sport.
Dert38
Posts: 192
What "pair"??? sexuality in 2020 OMEGALUL
f1dave
Posts: 739
The inmates are in charge of the asylum.
calle.itw
Posts: 8,007
I mean, it looks really bad. On one hand, they say their engine is fine, on the other they won't release the docs potentially proving their innocence. I mean, if they are innocent, I get their reasoning, since it might reveal to competition why their PU's gotten so good, but it also boosts the claims that they are playing foul hands.
Pistonhead
Posts: 340
Yep agree and don't forget, Ferrari in the announcement has settled on a 'sanction' so this DOES mean they are guilty and their power performance reduced during the season, presumably as a result of not being allowed to run something whilst the investigation was running.
ajpennypacker
Posts: 2,231
I don't think there is any scenario that has been suggested by anyone that doesn't involve Ferrari breaking some rule. I am even more confused after Todt's comments. He came across as powerless in the matter and he's the fucking president of FIA. How can a team prevent the release of the investigation details? I get if they negotiate on the language of the report to minimize damage, but this is crazy. Todt's comments make it even clearer that Ferrari did something wrong
calle.itw
Posts: 8,007
@Ph while is looks suspect, I don't think it necessarily implicates them as guilty. For all we know, the FIA found something potentially infringing but couldn't prove it, said to Ferrari "don't do that anymore", and Ferrari said "ok".
@AJPP I mean it IS Todt. He is not only powerless, he is utterly useless. I find Todt's comments clear as mud, and makes both the FIA and Ferrari look bad.
2GRX7
Posts: 88
I love Formula 1 and how steeped in history and tradition it is. That being said, I'd be fine with no Ferrari racing in F1-absolutely fine!Just as in corporate America, companies can end up having TOO much power and influence, and it's usually to the detriment to others around them. I mean, WOW-Ferrari more powerful than the FIA? Soo much rot in the world today, and too many cowards.
Ferrari can't have it both ways. Either give up your prize money for the year and keep your I.P., or let others see that your engineering was simply "clever" and come up with some other advantage while the other teams take half a year to catch up.
Pistonhead
Posts: 340
Yep.