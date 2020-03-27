user icon
Formula 1 to stream the 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday

Formula 1 to stream the 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday

  • Published on 27 Mar 2020 14:17
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Formula 1 has announced that it will stream the 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix this Saturday, free to watch.

Often labelled as the 'Duel in the Desert', the race saw Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg go wheel-to-wheel for the win on a number of occasions.

It was the 900th world championship race and is often viewed as the race in which the Hamilton-Rosberg rivalry stepped up another notch.

Although the Silver Arrows blitzed the competition, there was plenty of intense action throughout the field. Be sure to tune in to the flashback race on Saturday at 3 PM GMT.

 

 

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar