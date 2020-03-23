Azerbaijan GP latest F1 event to be postponed due to coronavirus

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the latest Formula 1 world championship event to have its 2020 race postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event is the eighth race on the F1 calendar to be impacted by the coronavirus, and the sixth to be postponed. Australia and Monaco have cancelled their 2020 events.

Azerbaijan's postponement means that the first race of the year is now set to be in Canada on June 14th.

A statement from the Baku race organisers reads: “The postponement was agreed upon after extensive discussions with Formula 1 as well as the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) and the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic.

“This comes as a direct result of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic and has been based entirely on the expert guidance provided to us by the relevant authorities.

“In coming to this conclusion, BCC’s primary concern throughout has been the health and well-being of the Azerbaijani people as well as all visiting F1 fans, staff and championship participants.

“BCC shares its fans disappointment at not being able to experience the pinnacle of motorsport race through the streets of Baku this June.

“To that end, we will continue to work closely with Formula 1, the FIA and the Government of the Azerbaijan Republic to monitor the situation with a view to announcing a new race date later in the 2020 season.”

All tickets for the race will remain valid when a new date is scheduled. Baku first joined the F1 calendar in 2016, and has had no repeat winner in its four years on the roster.

The statement added: “The thoughts of everyone at Baku City Circuit during this challenging and unprecedented situation go out to all those directly and indirectly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wish to thank all our supporters, customers and partners for your understanding and look forward to welcoming you back to Baku later in the year for more unpredictable, thrilling racing action at the Home of the Street Fighters.

“In the meantime, we ask you to stay safe and stay at home if you can.”