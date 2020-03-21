Hamilton not tested for coronavirus after showing no symptoms

Lewis Hamilton has stated that he has not been tested for COVID-19 after showing no symptoms of the virus.

The six-time Formula 1 world champion was recently seen at an event in close contact with Sophie Trudeau and Idris Elba - who were both soon after confirmed to have the virus.

Taking to social media on Saturday, Hamilton explained that he has not taken the test due to the limited number of kits available, which are being reserved for the more vulnerable to the virus.

“There’s been some speculation about my health, after I was at an event where two people later tested positive for Coronavirus,” Hamilton stated.

“I wanted to let you know that I’m doing well, feeling healthy and working out twice a day. I have zero symptoms, and it’s now been 17 days since I saw Sophie and Idris. I have been in touch with Idris and happy to hear he is OK.

“I did speak to my doctor and double checked if I needed to take a test but the truth is, there is a limited amount of tests available and there are people who need it more than I do, especially when I wasn’t showing any symptoms at all.

“So what I’ve done is keep myself isolated this past week, actually since practice was cancelled last Friday and kept my distance from people.

“The most important thing everyone can do is stay positive, social distance yourself as best you can, self isolate if you need to, and regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Thank you for all the messages. I’m sending you positivity and love from afar. Keep safe.”

At the Australian Grand Prix last weekend, Hamilton was one of the more outspoken drivers over the virus, questioning F1's decision to initially go ahead with the race weekend.

However, the event in Melbourne was postponed, as were the following six races on the calendar. F1 is not set to return until June at the earliest.