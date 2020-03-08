user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Bahrain GP to be held without spectators

Bahrain GP to be held without spectators

  • Published on 08 Mar 2020 09:58
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix will be held behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, it has been confirmed.

Earlier this week, Bahrain announced that it would be halting ticket sales - however it has now taken the decision to not allow any spectators into the circuit to watch the grand prix.

“In consultation with our international partners and the Kingdom’s national health Taskforce, Bahrain has made the decision to hold this year’s Bahrain Grand Prix as a participants-only event,” a statement read.

“As an F1 host nation, balancing the welfare of supporters and race goers is a tremendous responsibility.

"Given the continued spread of COVID-19 globally, convening a major sporting event, which is open to the public and allows thousands of international travellers and local fans to interact in close proximity would not be the right thing to do at the present time.

“But to ensure that neither the sport, nor its global supporter base, is unduly impacted, the race weekend itself will still go ahead as a televised event.”

The statement added that the measures the country has taken to slow the spread of the virus has been so far successful, leaving it will little choice but to make the race a televised event only.

“Bahrain’s own early actions to prevent, identify and isolate cases of individuals with COVID-19 has been extremely successful to date.

“The approach has involved rapid, proactive measures, identifying those affected by the virus, of which the overwhelming majority of cases relate to those travelling into the country by air.

“Aggressive social distancing measures have further increased the effectiveness of preventing the virus’ spread, something that would clearly be near impossible to maintain were the race to have proceeded as originally planned.

“We know how disappointed many will be by this news, especially for those planning to travel to the event, which has become a cornerstone event of the international F1 calendar, but safety has to remain our utmost priority.”

F1 News
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (4)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,962

    Yikes. Butpotentialle speaking it might be for the best. COVID-19 appears to be on par with the average flu in terms of how dangerous it is to us healthy people, but the problem is if it a) spread to elderly, immune-insufficient patients, oncology-patients or other, similarly fragile people, and b) if too many get infected it could put a very high strain on hospitals in multiple ways. More patients, more samples for the labs to handle, sick staff, low supply of protective gear and alcohols and such, shortage in blood banks due to donours being quarantined after travelling to places with COVID infections. So maybe it's for the best.

    • + 0
    • Mar 8 2020 - 10:27
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 1,123

      Probably for the best. It will be strange not having a live audience for a race. When the infected number hit 100,000 the death rate was 3400, so 3.4% which is more than double than the flu, so it seems the concern is warranted, especially since it seems to be spreading very rapidly. All that said, it does seem a good compromise way to be able to still hold the race and potentially other races without infecting lots of people.

      • + 0
      • Mar 9 2020 - 00:00
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 303

    I applaud the bravery of the decision, compare to Italy who have been stung into more appropriate actions. I don't think the fan absence from this event will be a huge reduced spectacle but it's definitely a shame for all concerned this is the decision. I doubt this will be the only F1 event impacted.

    • + 0
    • Mar 8 2020 - 12:11
  • Bilstar

    Posts: 20

    My god. The three spectators who attend Bahrain must be gutted! Shout out to them in this difficult time.

    • + 1
    • Mar 9 2020 - 11:14

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar