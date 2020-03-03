user icon
Onboard lap and commentary of updated Zandvoort track

Onboard lap and commentary of updated Zandvoort track

  • Published on 03 Mar 2020 10:34
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

2020 will see the Dutch Grand Prix return to the F1 calendar for the first time in 35 years. 

Below, you can watch a wet onboard lap from the updated track, with commentary from racing driver Tom Coronel.

 

 

Replies (2)

  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 1,123

    Looks good to me. Everything you might expect from a good track, some elevation changes, nice high and low speed corners, a nice long banked corner, and a couple of corners that look like they have adverse camber which should be interesting, and even some short straights. I only wish it was a little longer of a track. I tend to favor track designs that have longer vs shorter laps, but it looks like a good place to race and see a race as well.

    • Mar 3 2020 - 20:11
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 303

      Agree with you Ram - that banked curve looks wicked and will Im sure be epic to race F1 cars on.

      • Mar 4 2020 - 17:14

