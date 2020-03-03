Onboard lap and commentary of updated Zandvoort track

2020 will see the Dutch Grand Prix return to the F1 calendar for the first time in 35 years.
Below, you can watch a wet onboard lap from the updated track, with commentary from racing driver Tom Coronel.
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Ram Samartha
Posts: 1,123
Looks good to me. Everything you might expect from a good track, some elevation changes, nice high and low speed corners, a nice long banked corner, and a couple of corners that look like they have adverse camber which should be interesting, and even some short straights. I only wish it was a little longer of a track. I tend to favor track designs that have longer vs shorter laps, but it looks like a good place to race and see a race as well.
Pistonhead
Posts: 303
Agree with you Ram - that banked curve looks wicked and will Im sure be epic to race F1 cars on.