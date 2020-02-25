The driver line-ups for week two of Barcelona testing

The second and final week of pre-season testing kicks off on Wednesday, as all ten F1 teams gather the final data points before the start of the 2020 world championship.
The opening week was full of headlines from the strong reliability, the Racing Point car design and Mercedes' innovative DAS system.
But who is testing this week? Robert Kubica returns to the Alfa Romeo car, having also driven during the morning last Wednesday.
Take a look at the full list below.
|Team
|Wednesday, 26th
|Thursday, 27th
|Friday, 28th
|Mercedes
|Hamilton/Bottas
|Hamilton/Bottas
|Hamilton/Bottas
|Ferrari
|Vettel/Leclerc
|Vettel
|Leclerc
|Red Bull
|Verstappen/Albon
|Verstappen/Albon
|Verstappen/Albon
|McLaren
|Sainz/Norris
|Norris
|Sainz
|Renault
|Ricciardo/Ocon
|Ricciardo/Ocon
|Ricciardo/Ocon
|AlphaTauri
|Gasly/Kvyat
|Gasly
|Kvyat
|Racing Point
|Perez/Stroll
|Stroll
|Perez
|Alfa Romeo
|Kubica/Raikkonen
|Giovinazzi
|Raikkonen
|Haas
|Grosjean
|Magnussen
|Grosjean/Magnussen
|Williams
|Russell/Latifi
|Latifi
|Russell
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Ram Samartha
Posts: 1,109
Is there any way to watch the testing on live stream? The chat updates just don't do it for me. In my opinion televising the testing sessions would be a great build up to the season for F1. But don't ask me, I even like watching FP1 and FP2 sessions as boring as they are. I only wish someone like Peter Windsor or Scarbs was giving some meaningful commentary rather than those SKY F1 clowns.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
For free? likely. I think F1TV have streams available. At the very least they have recaps of them, I always miss the live stuff due to work, but their streams aren't free ('s an app for that stream though). :(