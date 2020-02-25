user icon
The driver line-ups for week two of Barcelona testing

  • Published on 25 Feb 2020 15:39
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The second and final week of pre-season testing kicks off on Wednesday, as all ten F1 teams gather the final data points before the start of the 2020 world championship.

The opening week was full of headlines from the strong reliability, the Racing Point car design and Mercedes' innovative DAS system.

But who is testing this week? Robert Kubica returns to the Alfa Romeo car, having also driven during the morning last Wednesday. 

Take a look at the full list below.
 

Team
 		 Wednesday, 26th
 		 Thursday, 27th
 		 Friday, 28th
 
Mercedes
 		 Hamilton/Bottas
 		 Hamilton/Bottas
 		 Hamilton/Bottas
 
Ferrari
 		 Vettel/Leclerc
 		 Vettel
 		 Leclerc
 
Red Bull
 		 Verstappen/Albon
 		 Verstappen/Albon
 		 Verstappen/Albon
 
McLaren
 		 Sainz/Norris
 		 Norris
 		 Sainz
 
Renault
 		 Ricciardo/Ocon
 		 Ricciardo/Ocon
 		 Ricciardo/Ocon
 
AlphaTauri
 		 Gasly/Kvyat
 		 Gasly
 		 Kvyat
 
Racing Point
 		 Perez/Stroll
 		 Stroll
 		 Perez
 
Alfa Romeo
 		 Kubica/Raikkonen
 		 Giovinazzi
 		 Raikkonen
 
Haas
 		 Grosjean
 		 Magnussen
 		 Grosjean/Magnussen
 
Williams
 		 Russell/Latifi
 		 Latifi
 		 Russell
 
Replies (2)

  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 1,109

    Is there any way to watch the testing on live stream? The chat updates just don't do it for me. In my opinion televising the testing sessions would be a great build up to the season for F1. But don't ask me, I even like watching FP1 and FP2 sessions as boring as they are. I only wish someone like Peter Windsor or Scarbs was giving some meaningful commentary rather than those SKY F1 clowns.

    • Feb 26 2020 - 07:13
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      For free? likely. I think F1TV have streams available. At the very least they have recaps of them, I always miss the live stuff due to work, but their streams aren't free ('s an app for that stream though). :(

      • Feb 26 2020 - 07:58

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

