The driver line-ups for week two of Barcelona testing

The second and final week of pre-season testing kicks off on Wednesday, as all ten F1 teams gather the final data points before the start of the 2020 world championship.

The opening week was full of headlines from the strong reliability, the Racing Point car design and Mercedes' innovative DAS system.

But who is testing this week? Robert Kubica returns to the Alfa Romeo car, having also driven during the morning last Wednesday.

Take a look at the full list below.

