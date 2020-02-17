Racing Point unveils its 2020 car

Racing Point has shown off its 2020 car, the RP20, at an event in Mondsee, Austria.

The team enters its second year under the Racing Point name before it switches to Aston Martin F1 in 2021.

It has also gone through a change in title sponsorship, with former partner SportPesa not extending its deal. BWT, who has been a partner of the team since 2017, becomes its new title sponsor.

In 2019, Racing Point finished seventh in the constructors' championship, scoring a best result of fourth place at the German Grand Prix.

For a second consecutive year, it will run with the line-up of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.

Team principal Otmar Szafnauer said: "Since 2017, we have thoroughly enjoyed building a successful partnership with BWT and we’re delighted to be celebrating our fourth year together by welcoming them as our title partner.

"This expanded collaboration truly reflects the loyalty, commitment and energy that they bring to the Racing Point family.

"I’m pleased we could launch our season here in Mondsee at the home of BWT and shine a spotlight on the valuable work being done by BWT to drive sustainability.

"We have enjoyed many memorable moments both on and off track already and we now look forward to adding more in the 2020 season.”