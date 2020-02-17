Racing Point unveils its 2020 car

Racing Point has shown off its 2020 car, the RP20, at an event in Mondsee, Austria.
The team enters its second year under the Racing Point name before it switches to Aston Martin F1 in 2021.
It has also gone through a change in title sponsorship, with former partner SportPesa not extending its deal. BWT, who has been a partner of the team since 2017, becomes its new title sponsor.
In 2019, Racing Point finished seventh in the constructors' championship, scoring a best result of fourth place at the German Grand Prix.
For a second consecutive year, it will run with the line-up of Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.
Team principal Otmar Szafnauer said: "Since 2017, we have thoroughly enjoyed building a successful partnership with BWT and we’re delighted to be celebrating our fourth year together by welcoming them as our title partner.
"This expanded collaboration truly reflects the loyalty, commitment and energy that they bring to the Racing Point family.
"I’m pleased we could launch our season here in Mondsee at the home of BWT and shine a spotlight on the valuable work being done by BWT to drive sustainability.
"We have enjoyed many memorable moments both on and off track already and we now look forward to adding more in the 2020 season.”
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Replies (5)Login to reply
Kean
Posts: 642
When BWT first started sponsoring I kinda liked the pink, a welcome change. Now though, I'm over it. Can't wait for next year's livery. Hope it's racing green.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,900
It all depends on the money-to-selfinterest ratio. If BWT provide enough money, they'll remain pink. But if Aston ain't satisfied, they'll likely either go some sort of silver or British Racing Green. An exception could be if BWT wanna market a new product with mainly green theme, which could allow them to do what RB's done with TR to first market Red Bull Cola and now their fashion brand Alfa Tauri.
While I too would enjoy the return of a BRG car (hopefully a bit metallic, like the Jaguars) I'll miss Pinkzilla. It, along with purple, ain't a very prevalent colour in racing, so it stands out. But I think it will miss TR's livery from last year more though.
f1fan0101
Posts: 1,794
nice livery, as always
mcbhargav
Posts: 1,167
Whoa. It might be an optic illusion, but it comes out as if, Perez has a lot of advantage being lighter than his team mates.
Kean
Posts: 642
This could very well be the technique Peter Jackson used in Lord of the Rings