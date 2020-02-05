user icon
Verstappen confident he can beat Hamilton 'with the right car'

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has revealed his confidence of being able to beat current champion Lewis Hamilton but assured it could only be done if he had a capable car.

Verstappen and Red Bull edged ever closer to challenging Hamilton and Mercedes throughout 2019, having beat Hamilton to the victory in Brazil and to pole position in Mexico until he was penalised for ignoring yellow flags.

"Lewis is very good. He is definitely one of the best out there but he is not God. Maybe God is with him, but he is not God," Verstappen told BBC Sport. "It is very car-dependent, of course."

"When you can put the pressure on, of course, it is a lot harder for the guy in the lead. If you never really have pressure, you can drive at 97-98% and you never make mistakes, or maybe one weekend out of 21-22.

"Even if we start within 0.2secs, you can really mount the pressure and I would like to start straight away there because then it is really on."

Red Bull confident of a promising start to 2020

With little change in regulations and with Honda ever-improving with its power unit, Verstappen hopes that the team can start strong into the new season and continue on the promising form that the team finished with at the end of 2019.

Verstappen explained his eagerness to get the new season started also but assured that nothing can be for definite until the season gets underway.

"We have to wait and see in winter testing but I am very much looking forward to it. Everyone is very fired up and motivated, especially coming off the end of last year." Verstappen commented.

"If you looked at Brazil, we just raced hard and very cleanly. From my side, I know I race hard but it is because I always want to try to get the best result out of it, and I have always done so.

"But when you fight for a title it is a different mentality. We were not in that fight so you know you have a few races when you can possibly win so you try everything to win that."

Replies (8)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,197

    Max is right about Lewis not being really under pressure and being able to drive without making mistakes more easily. It's pretty clear to me that Max can beat Lewis over single racing events, but could he beat him over a season? I'm not convinced yet. I do think that if anyne can properly challenge Lewis it will Max. Not Seb, not Charles, and of course not Albon. If Ricciardo had the tools I, would also add him ti that mix.

    • + 0
    • Feb 5 2020 - 16:47
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,900

      It all depends on a lot of factors. Truth is, Charles wasn't in a good car either, and already after one season he beat Vettel. I'd definitely say Charles is a good candidate, especially over a season. Max is really fast, and I feel he has gotten more consistent, so provided he gets the car, he is a clear candidate.

      • + 1
      • Feb 5 2020 - 19:01
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 274

    AJP I agree with you, he is most likely to offer that challenge. I see Hamilton beating any driver, even in equal machinery over the course of a season. He's that good.

    • + 0
    • Feb 5 2020 - 18:28
  • zorba

    Posts: 887

    What a stupid answer ,if you place Lewis in one Williams anybody can beat him ,You know Lewis drive just what is enough the win the race and d'ont ask no more than necessary from his car ,so I think that we see not all from what this Flying Brit can do!

    • + 0
    • Feb 6 2020 - 10:53
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 274

      Ha !!! you miss the point Zorba - Im not saying he would beat anyone in a Ferrari if he were in a Williams !!!!! Im saying he would beat anybody as a teammate in the same car - bit of a difference .....

      • + 0
      • Feb 6 2020 - 19:58
  • Kean

    Posts: 642

    "With the right car" can mean a lot of things. For a driver not as skilled as Hamilton, "the right car" would mean a far superior car and then said driver could beat Hamilton. For a driver like Max, "the right car" could mean equal material. I would like to see the F1 grid compete in equal F3 cars in Macau, Silverstone and Spa. Perhaps that would give an overall clearer picture regarding driver skill.

    • + 0
    • Feb 6 2020 - 11:16
  • ashavin301

    Posts: 20

    All redbull do is talk!!!
    You guys talk to much and when the lights go out your piss to start the season

    • + 0
    • Feb 6 2020 - 21:20
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 274

      Massive year for Max, his first target is to top his achieve last year, he'll need 5 wins regular podiums and next to zero reliability issues to beat the Mercs. Good luck with that. Im keen to see how he fares against Albon too - he won't be 'learning' this year - cant wait.

      • + 0
      • Feb 9 2020 - 09:07

