user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Vandoorne signs as Mercedes F1 reserve driver

Vandoorne signs as Mercedes F1 reserve driver

  • Published on 14 Feb 2020 11:35
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Stoffel Vandoorne has been announced as the official reserve driver for the Mercedes Formula 1 team.

In 2019, Vandoorne spent time with the Silver Arrows in its simulator, helping develop the championship-winning W10 car. 

Both he and ex-Sauber and Haas driver Esteban Gutierrez will help the development of the new Mercedes challenger in 2020. The car was unveiled publicly for the first time on Friday

Mercedes states that both Vandoorne and Gutierrez will "play an important role in supporting the team's 2020 challenge with their duties in the factory and at the track".

Vandoorne races for the German manufacturer in the all-electric Formula E championship, currently leading the drivers' standings after the opening three rounds.

Vandoorne competed in F1 for two years with McLaren, making his race debut in 2016, replacing an injured Fernando Alonso. The following year, he joined up full time with the Woking outfit alongside Alonso.

2017 was the final year of the McLaren-Honda partnership in the turbo-hybrid era. The two companies parted ways after struggling for three seasons, allowing McLaren to join forces with Renault.

However, it proved to be another difficult season for McLaren, and Vandoorne, who found himself beaten by teammate Alonso at every qualifying session during the year.

After leaving F1, the 2015 GP2 champion switched to Formula E, making his debut in the championship with HWA Racelacb, picking up one podium finish.

In the opening three rounds of the 2019/20 season, the Belgian has scored two third-place finishes along with a sixth-place result last time out in Santiago.

F1 News Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,167

    Good fit for Vandoorne. Should the need arise, and if he attains the required level of experience, he might be able to fill in for an ofd ball race.

    • + 1
    • Feb 14 2020 - 11:54

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

BE Stoffel Vandoorne
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country Belgium
  • Date of b. Mar 26 1992 (27)
  • Place of b. Kortrijk, Belgium
  • Weight 65 kg
  • Length 1.77 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar