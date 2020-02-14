user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Mercedes releases renders of W11 F1 car

Mercedes releases renders of W11 F1 car

  • Published on 14 Feb 2020 09:30
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes has published official renders of its 2020 car, the W11, before it makes its on-track debut later today. 

At an event in London earlier this week, the Silver Arrows showcased its livery for the year ahead, which keeps in theme with the colours it has used since its return as a works team in 2010.

At first glance, the new car does not seem to differ much from its predecessor, but there are still some major changes.

In addition to further development of the bargeboards and deflectors for the sidepods, the sidepods themselves have been tackled considerably. 

The openings are considerably smaller than in previous seasons and in terms of the shape of the openings, Mercedes seems to follow the line of Red Bull a little more. Furthermore, the Mercedes car appears to be even slimmer than the W10.

Valtteri Bottas will be the first to get behind the wheel of the new car, before teammate Lewis Hamilton climbs in for a handful of laps.

Red Bull ran a similar shakedown of their car at Silverstone earlier this week ahead of pre-season testing, which begins on Wednesday, February 19th.

Mercedes enters the year as reigning world champions and is yet to be defeated in the turbo-hybrid era, taking all drivers' and constructors' championship since 2014.

Should Hamilton win the drivers' title in 2020, he will take his seventh and match Michael Schumacher for the most championships won by a driver throughout their career. 

Photos Mercedes W11
F1 News Mercedes
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    Looks very sleek and nice, second to RB in terms of looks so far. Funny how what McLaren attempted i 2015 with size zero now more or less appears to be standardized stuff.

    • + 0
    • Feb 14 2020 - 17:24

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar