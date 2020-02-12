user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Vettel/Leclerc partnership will be much stronger in 2020 - Button

Vettel/Leclerc partnership will be much stronger in 2020 - Button

  • Published on 12 Feb 2020 12:16
  • comments 1
  • By: Coilin Higgins

2009 world champion Jenson Button has expressed his belief that Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc will form a much better partnership in 2020, after a difficult 2019 season.

The pair were the centre of attention throughout last season as both drivers ignored team orders over the season, with this coming to a head when the pair made contact with each other and both retired during the Brazilian Grand Prix.

MORE: Ferrari launches its 2020 F1 car

Button believes, however, that things will be better for the duo in 2020 and that they can work together as a team to challenge Mercedes for the title.

"They had a few incidents in 2019, hopefully, this year that won't be the case. They are both very quick," Button told Sky Sports.

"I think last year they were both trying to find their position in the team. The new guy coming in, Charles Leclerc, and getting more pole positions than anyone, and Sebastian Vettel, the four-time world champion.

"Two very talented drivers and I think after that first year together now they can really work as a team and focus on fighting Mercedes, not just fighting each other."

Still a strong pairing despite no.1 driver challenges

Button also stated that he thinks both Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc are one of the strongest pairings in F1, despite their attempts to better each other throughout 2019.

Leclerc, in his debut season with the Ferrari team, managed two victories and more pole positions than any other drivers in 2019 with seven, while Vettel only managed one win and two pole positions over the whole season.

 "I think Sebastian now understands how quick his team-mate is and I think they'll have a much better relationship this year," Button commented.

"They obviously want to beat each other but I do think that pairing is very strong."

F1 News Jenson Button Sebastian Vettel Charles Leclerc Ferrari
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,900

    The thing Ferrari is missing here is that they leave it at "despite the two drivers trying to best one another". We've seen just how effective it can be with RB (Ric and Max), and we saw just how Merc' locked out the front when they had two strong drivers battling it out.

    • + 0
    • Feb 12 2020 - 17:58

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Related news

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Race

    06:10 - 08:10

  • Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

    Fastest lap

     

AU Grand Prix of Australia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    02:00 - 03:30

    Free practice 2

    06:00 - 07:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    04:00 - 05:00

    Qualifying

    07:00 - 08:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    06:10 - 08:10

    Fastest lap

    06:10 - 08:10

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Jenson Button 22
Jenson Button
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 37
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 41
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 19 1980 (40)
  • Place of b. Frome, Somerset, United Kingdom
  • Weight 72 kg
  • Length 1.82 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar