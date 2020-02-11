user icon
Ferrari launches its 2020 F1 car

Ferrari launches its 2020 F1 car

  • Published on 11 Feb 2020 18:53
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Ferrari has officially launched its 2020 car, named the SF1000, at an event in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

The design of the livery has remained largely unchanged compared to 2019, with Mission Winnow branding remaining on the car.

Ferrari has retained its line-up of Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc for a second season, with the latter tied down to a new multi-year contract.

Vettel enters the season in the last year of his current deal, with his whereabouts beyond the 2020 campaign up in the air. 

The Scuderia outfit will be hoping for a more successful year this time around, as it managed just three grand prix wins in 2019. It was unable to mount a championship challenge on Mercedes, who took 15 wins during the year.

Changes to bargeboards and adapted wings for sidepods

From a technical point of view, the most important changes seem to be concentrated around the bargeboards and wings for the side pods. These are more like the solution that Red Bull Racing used in recent seasons, including with so-called boomerangs. 

For the front wing, the inside of the front wing flaps are quite high and towards the end plates they are lower, which creates the outwash effect.

Another change that Ferrari has made can be seen on the air intake of the engine cover. Small horns have been added on both sides, reminiscent of a small version of the horns that were seen between 2006 and 2008 on the engine covers of a number of F1 teams.

Early on in the 2019 season, Ferrari struggled with its aerodynamic performance but held the advantage over its rivals in straight-line performance.

Throughout the year it worked to fix this, with Vettel stating at the launch of the car that the team has worked hard through the winter to change how the car is packaged. 

"It's an incredible achievement, there's a lot of hours that go into the car," said the four-time world champion. "I like it a lot. We had the opportunity to see it before and have a direct comparison to last year's car.

"You can really spot the differences when it comes to packaging and the back part of the car. Everything sits a lot tighter. There's a lot of work behind that, it's not so easy. We've found clever solutions to address that. 

I can't wait to drive it, that's more exciting than looking at it. It's fantastic, I think it's a bit more red than last year, so I think it looks great."

Replies (6)

  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,794

    looks nice, the little hints of white works well

    • + 0
    • Feb 11 2020 - 19:29
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,197

      I'd like to see a side-by-side. At first glance, I can't find any differences

      • + 0
      • Feb 12 2020 - 00:05
  • Snooky

    Posts: 6

    Wonder how long they’ll stick with the front wing philosophy that hurt them at times last year? Lot going on at the rear wing support... other than that looks pretty much the same as last year

    • + 0
    • Feb 11 2020 - 19:37
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,167

    The outlets where halo meets body are interesting. Wonder how the uneven wind during the corner affect the overall balance. The wings beside the engine cooling vent reduce drag and might even help increase down force a bit. I don't buy that, it is the final version of the front wing. Can't wait to read/listen to professional reviews.

    • + 0
    • Feb 11 2020 - 20:15
  • ashavin301

    Posts: 20

    I dont think this is the 2020 car.

    • + 0
    • Feb 11 2020 - 20:45
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,197

      I feel like the real changes in livery might be becoming a thing of the past. I don't think anyone could seriously suggest that a lot of effort was put into the livery this year. Same with Mercedes, although they had a minor noticeable change with the addition of a red colored sponsor

      • + 0
      • Feb 12 2020 - 02:41

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

