F1 rule change to shutdown loopholes in regulations

A proposed rule change for Formula 1 in 2021 will allow the FIA to clamp down on any loopholes the teams find in the 2021 regulations in a bid to make the sport more competitive.

Due to the new regulations that are coming into force in 2021, the sport's governing body is working hard to make sure that none of the teams can find a loophole to jump ahead of the field. This happened in 2009 with Brawn's double diffuser, a device which ultimately meant that they won the title.

The FIA will now be allowed to change the rules during a season, rather than waiting for the net year to outlaw the part. However, the proposed rules would not have prevented Brawn's double diffuser, as three teams had exploited the feature.

Ross Brawn explained: "The governance in the past has been the teams have to all agree to make a change. We’re pushing through governance where we can make changes much more on short notice than at the present time.

“If you exploit a loophole in the future, you can be shut down at the next race, which you could never do now. So the Brawn diffuser – as it happens, there were three teams that had it, so it would have carried on.

"But if one team stands out there with a solution that has never been conceived, and has never been imagined, and destroys the whole principle of what is trying to be done, the governance would allow, with sufficient support from the other teams, to stop it. This is a whole different philosophy.

“Then what happens is someone who has a loophole thinks, ‘Do I want to use it or do I want to tell the FIA about it as it wasn’t intended?’. You’ve found a loophole in the regulations and you turn up at the first race and the FIA says, ‘Sorry chap, that wasn’t intended, we’re going to hold a meeting now and if everyone agrees, apart from you, we’ll stop it’.”

Brawn went onto explain that this change would not stop new technical innovations, but would stop teams from looking for loopholes.

A great idea is the exploitation of the regulations within what was intended,” Brawn said. “If someone comes up with something that was a play on the words, or some interpretation that was never intended, it completely corrupts the principle," he said.

“What is the choice? Either live with it for a year, and have something which is not a great competition, or we change it, put it right and get the competition back to where it is.